Grammy nominations to be announced, with 5 new categories

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Recording Academy will announce nominees for the 65th Grammy Awards on Tuesday with some significant additions.

The academy earlier this year five new categories including songwriter of the year to honor music’s best composer and a special song for social change award.

The non-classical songwriter category will recognize one individual who was the “most prolific” non-performing and non-producing songwriter for a body of new work. It will take a different approach than song of the year, which awards the songwriters who wrote the lyrics or melodies to one song.