With Taylor Swift tickets now on sale, fans gear up for long waits, sticker shock, and utter chaos

Anticipation about a tour announcement bubbled up almost immediately after the release of the singer’s latest studio album, “Midnights,” last month. And now fans who were verified by Ticketmaster on Monday to participate in the presale round for “The Eras Tour” are gearing up for the great war to buy coveted — and fairly expensive — concert tickets.

The day has arrived, and it’s a feeling Swifties worldwide know all too well: Taylor Swift tickets are now on sale.

For her upcoming North American tour, Swift will be headlining three shows at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, on May 19-21. Because it’s her first full-scale appearance on stage since her “Reputation Tour” in 2018, demand to snag a seat is exceedingly high. (And the prices likely will be as well, under Ticketmaster’s “dynamic pricing” system.)

It’s a competition that Swift’s most devout fans have likened to the “Hunger Games,” one that will test their patience and mental fortitude.

Some fans had their hearts shattered early, leaving them in tears. After waves of emails were sent out Monday evening, notifying people whether or not they’d receive a code granting them early access to buy tickets the following day, a fair share received the dreaded notification saying they didn’t make the cut.

Karma was just not on their side.

(Disclaimer: This humble Globe reporter — who has attended three shows, bought tickets to the “Lover Fest” at Gillette Stadium, and is regularly in the top .05 percent of Swift listeners on Spotify — was one of them.)

For many, the late-night email felt like death by a thousand cuts. But Swifties are masterminds, and naturally had backup plans in place — and reinforcements waiting in the wings.

It’s not their first rodeo, after all. And Swift isn’t the only one with a few tricks up her sleeve. Many fans have enlisted friends and family to help hunt for tickets (ahem... this reporter included. Thanks, Dad).

Some have said they have multiple devices opened at the same time, scanning from one to the other. The more diehard fans have already thoroughly examined seating plans at their respective venues, plotting out their move. More than a few were ready to just go in blind.

One for the money, two for the show, as Swift would say.

Of course, all is not fair in love and war, and the same could be said about trying to purchase tickets to a Swift concert. The rush to score seats is so intense, even the Boston Police Department had to issue a notice Tuesday about buying counterfeit tickets on the secondary market.

“I signed up for the pre-sale but never got a code, so I asked two of my coworkers to try to score me an extra ticket,” said Dana Gerber, a reporter and producer for the Globe’s business section. “Both of them valiantly agreed to throw themselves in the line of fire for me, and I anxiously await word whether or not they were able to achieve the all but impossible.”

As waiting rooms opened Tuesday morning, fans started documenting all of the details of their journey: The nervous energy. Ticketmaster already crashing. Codes not working.

Chaos has arrived.

“We are aware fans may be experiencing intermittent issues with the site and are urgently working to resolve,” Ticketmaster Fan Support tweeted Tuesday morning.

It’s time to go. May the odds be (ever)more in your favor, Swifties. And be sure to share your own experience below.

