With Taylor Swift tickets now on sale, fans gear up for long waits, sticker shock, and utter chaos

The day has arrived, and it’s a feeling Swifties worldwide know all too well: Taylor Swift tickets are now on sale.
Anticipation about a tour announcement bubbled up almost immediately after the release of the singer’s latest studio album, “Midnights,” last month. And now fans who were verified by Ticketmaster on Monday to participate in the presale round for “The Eras Tour” are gearing up for the great war to buy coveted — and fairly expensive — concert tickets.
seeing taylor swift ticket prices and i will in fact be writing an article soon about how ticketmaster is ruining the concert industry thank you— renee 🌿 (@my_besthabit) November 15, 2022
taylor swift actually wrote the great war about ticketmaster presale codes— daniela! ☻ (@whoisdanianyway) November 14, 2022
ticketmaster after deciding to send the codes at random times throughout the day pic.twitter.com/KORTNlYSYK— 🪩 eME!rald 🕰️ 🌙 fan account 💚 (@hushmirrorball) November 14, 2022
me for the next 42 hours pic.twitter.com/wG5IywvbG4— aria is streaming midnights 🪩 (@ariaswiftseven) November 14, 2022
For her upcoming North American tour, Swift will be headlining three shows at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, on May 19-21. Because it’s her first full-scale appearance on stage since her “Reputation Tour” in 2018, demand to snag a seat is exceedingly high. (And the prices likely will be as well, under Ticketmaster’s “dynamic pricing” system.)
It’s a competition that Swift’s most devout fans have likened to the “Hunger Games,” one that will test their patience and mental fortitude.
today in a picture pic.twitter.com/TUi8x5Nwmc— l(abby)rinth (@fifteeenswift) November 14, 2022
tomorrow… pic.twitter.com/FlFMNF0rbB— 𝗮𝗻𝗱𝘆 🕰 (@xThisIsAndyG) November 14, 2022
swifties: we wanted it comfortable— quinny quinn quinn (@lostintay) November 14, 2022
ticketmaster: I wanted that PAIN!
me begging ticketmaster to give me a presale code for taylor swift pic.twitter.com/4DUFCtxOM3— olivia (@livbesad_) November 14, 2022
*Ticketmaster expecting playoff games to be their biggest event next year*— Front Office Sports (@FOS) November 15, 2022
Taylor Swift fans rn: pic.twitter.com/CUf1VcPLtg
Some fans had their hearts shattered early, leaving them in tears. After waves of emails were sent out Monday evening, notifying people whether or not they’d receive a code granting them early access to buy tickets the following day, a fair share received the dreaded notification saying they didn’t make the cut.
Karma was just not on their side.
i will not recover from this pic.twitter.com/4TGPCfjK9s— Jill Gutowitz (@jillboard) November 15, 2022
you know what went so smoothly though? reputation. when you gave us time slots to not overwhelm your system at one time. imagine that— isabel (taylor’s version) (@cmtswift) November 15, 2022
(Disclaimer: This humble Globe reporter — who has attended three shows, bought tickets to the “Lover Fest” at Gillette Stadium, and is regularly in the top .05 percent of Swift listeners on Spotify — was one of them.)
For many, the late-night email felt like death by a thousand cuts. But Swifties are masterminds, and naturally had backup plans in place — and reinforcements waiting in the wings.
i've never held a beating human heart in my hands but i *have* been responsible for trying to get other people's taylor swift tickets so same thing— emma lord (@dilemmalord) November 15, 2022
I cannot imagine being the parent to a swiftie. Like there’s absolutely no reason my 56-year-old Indian dad needs to be refreshing his work email for a Taylor swift presale code 😭😭😭😩— maya 🪩 (@allmychampagne) November 14, 2022
my dad just sent this to the family group chat 😭 pic.twitter.com/t6sFA0JhyJ— jessica (@enchantedjess13) November 14, 2022
It’s not their first rodeo, after all. And Swift isn’t the only one with a few tricks up her sleeve. Many fans have enlisted friends and family to help hunt for tickets (ahem... this reporter included. Thanks, Dad).
Some have said they have multiple devices opened at the same time, scanning from one to the other. The more diehard fans have already thoroughly examined seating plans at their respective venues, plotting out their move. More than a few were ready to just go in blind.
One for the money, two for the show, as Swift would say.
and they’re all in line on Ticketmaster for Taylor Swift eras tickets https://t.co/twL6zb2MFI— Nikki Mandell (@nikL4urthoughts) November 15, 2022
okay so i just looked at all the venue’s seating charts on ticketmaster and they have ALL been updated to this stage layout, so this is what we have to work with swifties pic.twitter.com/zCfBf1pQwN— elise (@fireplaceashes) November 14, 2022
me to the east coast swifties who are going to come back bruised and with information about pricing pic.twitter.com/V3CJKy5E7s— emma’s midnights ⭐️🌙 (@joshspankindun) November 15, 2022
Of course, all is not fair in love and war, and the same could be said about trying to purchase tickets to a Swift concert. The rush to score seats is so intense, even the Boston Police Department had to issue a notice Tuesday about buying counterfeit tickets on the secondary market.
“I signed up for the pre-sale but never got a code, so I asked two of my coworkers to try to score me an extra ticket,” said Dana Gerber, a reporter and producer for the Globe’s business section. “Both of them valiantly agreed to throw themselves in the line of fire for me, and I anxiously await word whether or not they were able to achieve the all but impossible.”
Me in the queue tomorrow pic.twitter.com/3JrTaYsiLq— Lindsey Marie (Bejeweled)💍🌟 (@alltoowelldior) November 14, 2022
ticketmaster is like “we’re sorry about all the technical problems, this demand was unexpected” as if taylor swift isn’t one of the biggest artists in the galaxy— jessica (@enchantedjess13) November 15, 2022
The Taylor Swift eras tour ticketmaster waiting room pic.twitter.com/Y5YBh9UWhQ— Vulture (@vulture) November 15, 2022
As waiting rooms opened Tuesday morning, fans started documenting all of the details of their journey: The nervous energy. Ticketmaster already crashing. Codes not working.
Chaos has arrived.
“We are aware fans may be experiencing intermittent issues with the site and are urgently working to resolve,” Ticketmaster Fan Support tweeted Tuesday morning.
still in the ticketmaster queue for taylor swift tickets, a moodboard pic.twitter.com/cpDi9AN4rp— emma lord (@dilemmalord) November 15, 2022
Going on a date with him tomorrow pic.twitter.com/UegMf66Erj— cam (@smackcam13) November 14, 2022
what do the ticketmaster fees pay for because it's surely not making sure their infrastructure actually works https://t.co/W49tQo76sn— moley (@karmoley) November 15, 2022
Ticketmaster right now: pic.twitter.com/Y01f96Pkpi— Nav 🏹 (Ticketmaster Era) (@AugSippedAway) November 15, 2022
when you're trying to get taylor swift tix but ticketmaster keeps crashing pic.twitter.com/FOSdMrIP2Y— Meg (@mplevz) November 15, 2022
It’s time to go. May the odds be (ever)more in your favor, Swifties. And be sure to share your own experience below.
Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shannonlarson98.