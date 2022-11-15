Amid union negotiations, all four Darwin’s locations in Cambridge are set to close

“We thank our employees, customers and the City of Cambridge,” the post continued, “for allowing and supporting the 30-year experience & success of our family-owned business.”

Steven and Isabel Darwin posted a statement on Instagram Thursday explaining that they “have decided to retire from this line of work.”

Darwin’s Ltd., a Cambridge coffeehouse chain recently caught in contentious union negotiations, plans to shutter its four storefronts, the owners announced last week.

Just last month, the Darwins said that they will close their flagship cafe on Mt. Auburn Street by Nov. 22 due to “workload and personal health concerns.” The move inspired protests from unionized employees, who then picketed at Cambridge City Hall and the owners’ home. There, they demanded the owners guarantee employment to the workers displaced by the closure, raise wages to $24 per hour, and improve healthcare and the policy on paid time off.

Advertisement

“We have been offered no guarantees of jobs for those who want to stay, no guarantee that workers will have an income going into winter,” the union wrote on Twitter on Oct. 29. “We will not back down, we will not take this.”

Darwin’s Mt. Auburn location is set to be replaced by a bakery with different ownership, according to Cambridge Day.

It is unclear exactly when the three remaining cafes — on Cambridge Street near Cambridge Rindge and Latin School, Massachusetts Avenue outside Central Square, and Putnam Avenue — will close. The Darwins said in a statement that they are “awaiting a response from the union” for a pending closure date.

The employee’s union, Darwin’s United, which is represented by the New England Joint Board UNITE HERE, declined to comment.

The owners did not respond to a direct message on Instagram.

Roughly 40 baristas at Darwin’s decided to unionize to improve working conditions in September 2021, part of a wave of Boston-area coffeehouses where employees organized. Workers at Pavement, 1369 Coffeehouse, Diesel Café, Bloc Café, Forge Baking Company, and select Starbucks locations all voted to form unions around the same time.

Advertisement

Darwin’s workers are now in the midst of contact negotiations and have said on Twitter that ownership has stretched time between negotiation sessions.

Diti Kohli can be reached at diti.kohli@globe.com.Follow her on Twitter @ditikohli_.