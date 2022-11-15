Estee Lauder to buy designer brand Tom Ford for $2.8 billion

(Bloomberg) -- Estee Lauder Cos. agreed to buy Tom Ford for about $2.8 billion in its largest-ever deal, as the cosmetics group solidifies an existing licensing agreement for the designer’s fragrances and makeup.

With the acquisition, Estee Lauder is ensuring that it holds on to the valuable partnership the company has had with Tom Ford’s fragrance and beauty lines since 2005.

Estee Lauder will pay around $2.3 billion for the brand, funded by cash, debt and $300 million in deferred payments, while the remaining $250 million will come from Marcolin SpA.