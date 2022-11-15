Microsoft adopts new policies following complaints

Microsoft will adopt a series of new sexual harassment policies, following recommendations made by a law firm the company hired to review its practices after reports of misconduct and employee complaints. The 50-page report, released Tuesday, outlined 11 recommendations for the software giant, including requiring leaders to disclose consensual relationships with employees. Microsoft in a blog post said it will address all the recommendations by June 30, including releasing an annual review of internal harassment claims with how many were substantiated and what kinds of action were taken as a result. The inaugural report will come by Dec. 1. Microsoft shareholders in November 2021 passed a nonbinding resolution asking for an internal review of policies and practices in response to sexual harassment allegations at the company, including those made against cofounder and former chairman Bill Gates. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

WORKPLACE

Goldman Sachs paid more than $12 million to silence critic

Goldman Sachs paid out well over $12 million to a veteran executive who complained internally about a toxic workplace for women in the highest echelons of Wall Street’s most prestigious firm. The bank settled with the departing partner two years ago, in a deal that kept secret her detailed account of senior executives making vulgar and dismissive comments about women, according to people with knowledge of the matter. The upper rungs of the firm were rattled by the remarks she described and the roster of people allegedly behind them, including chief executive David Solomon. The confidential payment is likely among the largest of its kind on Wall Street, where firms use their deep pockets to prevent accusations of troubling behavior from becoming public. The partner portrayed a leadership culture that favors men, mistreats women, and pays them less, the people said, asking not to be named discussing a private matter. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

HEALTH CARE

Amazon launches health referral service

Amazon is starting a health referral service that seeks to link patients to virtual visits with providers who treat conditions like acne, hair loss, and allergies. The initiative, called Amazon Clinic, is the Seattle company’s latest effort to break into health care. It already operates an online pharmacy and is in the process of buying 1Life Healthcare Inc., which manages clinics under the One Medical brand, for $3.49 billion. The offering will be initially available in 32 states and doesn’t yet accept insurance, Amazon said. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

ECONOMY

Producer prices record smaller gain in October

US producer price growth stepped down in October by more than expected in the latest sign that inflationary pressures are beginning to ease. The producer price index for final demand advanced 8 percent from a year ago, the smallest annual gain in more than a year, and 0.2 percent from a month earlier, Labor Department data showed Tuesday. The median estimates in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for an 8.3 percent annual increase and a 0.4 percent rise from the prior month. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

ICE CREAM

Ben & Jerry’s keeps up its feud with parent company over West Bank sales

Unilever’s internal dispute with Ben & Jerry’s is heating up again as the Vermont-based ice cream maker disavowed the products sold under its brand in Israel. Ben & Jerry’s independent board criticized parent company Unilever’s decision to allow sales under the brand in West Bank settlements via a third party. The comments, made Tuesday in a statement shared exclusively with Bloomberg, mark the first time Ben & Jerry’s has spoken about the matter publicly since filing a lawsuit in a federal New York court in July. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

HOME IMPROVEMENT

Home Depot does well in third quarter

Home Depot easily topped expectations for both profit and revenue in the third quarter, but investors were spooked after the company stuck by projections it put out earlier this year. Profit rose 5.1 percent to $4.34 billion in the quarter, or $4.24 per share. That far exceeds the per-share projections of $4.11 on Wall Street, according to a survey of industry analysts by Zacks Investment Research. Quarterly revenue for the Atlanta company rose 5.6 percent to $38.87 billion, also exceeding forecasts. While the number of customer transactions dropped 4.3 percent in the quarter, shoppers were spending more, likely due to higher prices. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

SOCIAL MEDIA

Meta loses more executives in India

Meta Platforms Inc. said on Tuesday it lost two more senior executives in India, days after the firm’s country head quit to join a rival. Abhijit Bose, head of WhatsApp in India, and Rajiv Aggarwal, Meta’s public policy director in the country, have resigned, according to an e-mailed statement by Meta. The resignations come amid heightening regulatory challenges big technology firms face in the country, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government heaping a compliance burden on them. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

ECONOMY

Luxury items are hot sellers post-pandemic

Luxury spending is growing faster than ever, fueled by pent-up pandemic demand and shifting demographics as younger, more diverse consumers buy into tiny handbag and post-streetwear trends, according to a study released Tuesday. Global sales of personal luxury goods including leather accessories, apparel, footwear, jewelry, and watches are expected to grow by 22 percent this year, to 353 billion euros ($367 billion) from 290 billion euros in 2021, according to the Bain consultancy study commissioned by Italy’s Altagamma association of high-end producers. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

INTERNATIONAL

Japan’s economy shrank in last quarter

Japan’s economy, the world’s third largest, unexpectedly from July to September, as a weak yen and high inflation eroded Japanese consumers’ buying power and sapped businesses’ strength. The economy contracted at an annualized rate of 1.2 percent during the third quarter, government data showed Tuesday, ending nine months of growth and setting back the country’s recovery just as Japan was adjusting to life with looser coronavirus restrictions. — NEW YORK TIMES

CHAMPAGNE

Moet supply getting low as people toast the end of pandemic restrictions

Champagne fans are so enthusiastic about exiting COVID restrictions, they’re drinking Moet Hennessy out of supply. “We are running out of stock,” for some top champagnes, chief executive Philippe Schaus said in an interview with Bloomberg Television at the New Economy Forum in Singapore, adding that the current period has been dubbed the “roaring 20s” internally. There’s good news on the horizon too, with the new year set to see supply replenished, he said. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

SOCIAL MEDIA

FBI head has security concerns about TikTok

FBI Director Christopher Wray said the bureau has grave national security concerns about the Chinese-owned video app TikTok and is passing its input on to regulators who are weighing a deal that would allow it to keep operating in the United States. Wray told lawmakers China’s government could use the app to control millions of users’ data or software, and its recommendation algorithm — which determines which videos users will see next — “could be used for influence operations if they so choose.” The Biden administration is weighing a proposal to allow TikTok to continue to operate in the United States under the ownership of Chinese parent ByteDance Ltd. The arrangement would include routing US user traffic through servers maintained by Oracle Corp., with the US-based database giant auditing the app’s algorithms. — BLOOMBERG NEWS