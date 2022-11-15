fb-pixel Skip to main content
Lodge lightens up with the Blacklock line of cast iron cookware

By Ann Trieger Kurland Globe Correspondent,Updated November 15, 2022, 37 minutes ago
The new Blacklock cast iron cookware, a lighter line from Lodge.Handout

If a well-used cast iron pan sits on your stovetop, it’s likely to be a Lodge, a brand widely recognized for its enduring, fairly priced cookware. There’s also another descriptor for these pans: heavy. The popular 10.25-inch skillet weighs 5.35 pounds, while the 12-inch one is close to 8 pounds. Over a year ago, Lodge introduced a lighter cast iron version, the Blacklock line. For instance, the classic 10.25-inch skillet has trimmed down to 4.61 pounds, and the 12-inch has shed weight to under 6 and a quarter pounds. With a dozen pieces (including tops), the collection is also triple-seasoned, so it is nonstick and easier to clean. That’s not to say you won’t need a bit of oil or spray for certain foods. There are four sizes of skillets ranging from 7 to 14.5 inches, have pouring spots, and heat up and cool down quicker than the typical Lodge ($40 to $100). The collection isn’t as extensive, but there are plenty of choices: a Dutch oven, a four-quart braiser, a deep skillet, a grill pan, a double-burner griddle, etc., and each piece is emblazoned with a number commemorating a milestone in the company’s history. There is a history behind the Blacklock name: It was the name of the original foundry that opened in 1896 and burned down in 1910. Blacklock cookware is available at Kitchen Outfitters, 342 Great Road, Acton, 978-263-1955; Blackstone’s of Beacon Hill, 40 Charles St., Boston, 617-227-4646; The Cook Shop, 1091 Rt. 6A Brewster, 508-896-7698; Williams Sonoma locations, or go to lodgecastiron.com/shop.

ANN TRIEGER KURLAND

Ann Trieger Kurland can be reached at anntrieger@gmail.com.

