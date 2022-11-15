Meat eater on your list? Consider a Kai personal steak knife

Kai Personal Steak Knife, a folding knife with a sheath to carry in a purse or pocket. Handout

You may find it obsessive, but for the right person this can be the ideal present: the Kai Personal Steak Knife. When dull knives at restaurants irk you, carry this lightweight folding knife in its own leather sheath tucked into a pocket or purse. With a razor-sharp stainless steel blade angled for fine slicing, the 3.25-inch knife easily opens with its built-in lever. The handles come in various woods, such as rosewood, and are inlaid with crests reminiscent of Japanese family emblems for Shun Cutlery, a top-ranking, centuries-old Japanese company, which produces the knife. In the same way chefs bring their knives to work, steak eaters who are finicky about restaurant cutlery might relish owning one ($48 to $60). Available at Kitchen Outfitters, 342 Great Road, Acton, 978-263-1955, kitchen-outfitters.com, or at housewares.kaiusa.com/steak.html, and other sites.