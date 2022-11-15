fb-pixel Skip to main content
A MODERN HOLIDAY MENU

Recipe: Charred broccoli with anchovy dressing will add bright flavors to the Thanksgiving feast

By Sheryl Julian Globe Correspondent,Updated November 15, 2022, 39 minutes ago
Charred Broccoli with Anchovy Dressing.Sally Pasley Vargas

Serves 8

You need something green on the Thanksgiving table. Instead of Brussels sprouts, which have had their turn in the holiday limelight, char broccoli spears under a hot broiler (steam them briefly first), then add a simple anchovy vinaigrette. The florets sweeten as they brown. The dressing, which you can make days ahead, begins with melting anchovies in a skillet, then whisking in mustard, vinegar, and olive oil. Use it on other vegetables, including Brussels sprouts, hearty salads, and grain bowls.

8 stems of broccoli
4 anchovy fillets
1clove garlic, finely chopped
1heaping teaspoon Dijon mustard
¼teaspoon salt, or to taste
¼teaspoon black pepper, or to taste
2tablespoons white wine vinegar
6tablespoons olive oil
Olive oil (for sprinkling)

1. Have on hand a rimmed baking sheet.

2. Trim the broccoli at the stem ends. With a vegetable peeler, peel the stalks and trim off any leaves. Cut the broccoli lengthwise into 2 or 3 thick slabs.

3. In a large saucepan fitted with a steamer insert, add enough water to come up to the level of the steamer. Bring to a boil.

4. Add the broccoli, in batches, if necessary, and steam for 3 minutes, or until it is still bright green but not quite tender (it will cook more later). Remove from the pan and spread out on the baking sheet. (If making in advance, cover the broccoli loosely with plastic and leave in a cool place for up to 4 hours; or refrigerate overnight.)

5. In a small skillet over medium-low heat, heat the anchovy fillets with the oil that clings to them and the garlic for 2 to 3 minutes. With the back of a kitchen spoon, mash the anchovies until they melt. Leave to cool until lukewarm.

6. Use a rubber spatula to scrape the anchovy mixture into a bowl. Whisk in the mustard, salt, and pepper. Whisk in the vinegar, then the 6 tablespoons oil a little at a time, until the mixture is thoroughly blended. Taste for seasoning and add more salt and pepper, if you like.

7. Turn on the broiler and set an oven rack about 8 inches from the element.

8. Brush the broccoli with olive oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Broil the broccoli, watching it carefully so it chars without burning, for 3 to 4 minutes. Turn and broil the undersides for 3 minutes more.

9. Transfer the broccoli to a platter. Whisk the dressing to blend it thoroughly. Spoon it over the broccoli.

Sheryl Julian

Serves 8

You need something green on the Thanksgiving table. Instead of Brussels sprouts, which have had their turn in the holiday limelight, char broccoli spears under a hot broiler (steam them briefly first), then add a simple anchovy vinaigrette. The florets sweeten as they brown. The dressing, which you can make days ahead, begins with melting anchovies in a skillet, then whisking in mustard, vinegar, and olive oil. Use it on other vegetables, including Brussels sprouts, hearty salads, and grain bowls.

8 stems of broccoli
4 anchovy fillets
1clove garlic, finely chopped
1heaping teaspoon Dijon mustard
¼teaspoon salt, or to taste
¼teaspoon black pepper, or to taste
2tablespoons white wine vinegar
6tablespoons olive oil
Olive oil (for sprinkling)

1. Have on hand a rimmed baking sheet.

2. Trim the broccoli at the stem ends. With a vegetable peeler, peel the stalks and trim off any leaves. Cut the broccoli lengthwise into 2 or 3 thick slabs.

3. In a large saucepan fitted with a steamer insert, add enough water to come up to the level of the steamer. Bring to a boil.

4. Add the broccoli, in batches, if necessary, and steam for 3 minutes, or until it is still bright green but not quite tender (it will cook more later). Remove from the pan and spread out on the baking sheet. (If making in advance, cover the broccoli loosely with plastic and leave in a cool place for up to 4 hours; or refrigerate overnight.)

5. In a small skillet over medium-low heat, heat the anchovy fillets with the oil that clings to them and the garlic for 2 to 3 minutes. With the back of a kitchen spoon, mash the anchovies until they melt. Leave to cool until lukewarm.

6. Use a rubber spatula to scrape the anchovy mixture into a bowl. Whisk in the mustard, salt, and pepper. Whisk in the vinegar, then the 6 tablespoons oil a little at a time, until the mixture is thoroughly blended. Taste for seasoning and add more salt and pepper, if you like.

7. Turn on the broiler and set an oven rack about 8 inches from the element.

8. Brush the broccoli with olive oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Broil the broccoli, watching it carefully so it chars without burning, for 3 to 4 minutes. Turn and broil the undersides for 3 minutes more.

9. Transfer the broccoli to a platter. Whisk the dressing to blend it thoroughly. Spoon it over the broccoli.Sheryl Julian

More recipes:

Sheryl Julian can be reached at sheryl.julian@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @sheryljulian.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video