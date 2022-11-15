Recipe: Charred broccoli with anchovy dressing will add bright flavors to the Thanksgiving feast

Serves 8

You need something green on the Thanksgiving table. Instead of Brussels sprouts, which have had their turn in the holiday limelight, char broccoli spears under a hot broiler (steam them briefly first), then add a simple anchovy vinaigrette. The florets sweeten as they brown. The dressing, which you can make days ahead, begins with melting anchovies in a skillet, then whisking in mustard, vinegar, and olive oil. Use it on other vegetables, including Brussels sprouts, hearty salads, and grain bowls.

8 stems of broccoli 4 anchovy fillets 1 clove garlic, finely chopped 1 heaping teaspoon Dijon mustard ¼ teaspoon salt, or to taste ¼ teaspoon black pepper, or to taste 2 tablespoons white wine vinegar 6 tablespoons olive oil Olive oil (for sprinkling)

1. Have on hand a rimmed baking sheet.

2. Trim the broccoli at the stem ends. With a vegetable peeler, peel the stalks and trim off any leaves. Cut the broccoli lengthwise into 2 or 3 thick slabs.

3. In a large saucepan fitted with a steamer insert, add enough water to come up to the level of the steamer. Bring to a boil.

4. Add the broccoli, in batches, if necessary, and steam for 3 minutes, or until it is still bright green but not quite tender (it will cook more later). Remove from the pan and spread out on the baking sheet. (If making in advance, cover the broccoli loosely with plastic and leave in a cool place for up to 4 hours; or refrigerate overnight.)

5. In a small skillet over medium-low heat, heat the anchovy fillets with the oil that clings to them and the garlic for 2 to 3 minutes. With the back of a kitchen spoon, mash the anchovies until they melt. Leave to cool until lukewarm.

6. Use a rubber spatula to scrape the anchovy mixture into a bowl. Whisk in the mustard, salt, and pepper. Whisk in the vinegar, then the 6 tablespoons oil a little at a time, until the mixture is thoroughly blended. Taste for seasoning and add more salt and pepper, if you like.

7. Turn on the broiler and set an oven rack about 8 inches from the element.

8. Brush the broccoli with olive oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Broil the broccoli, watching it carefully so it chars without burning, for 3 to 4 minutes. Turn and broil the undersides for 3 minutes more.

9. Transfer the broccoli to a platter. Whisk the dressing to blend it thoroughly. Spoon it over the broccoli.

Sheryl Julian