Recipe: Instead of Nana’s candied potatoes on Thanksgiving, try these delectable fries with harissa mayo

Serves 8

If you're used to your Nana's candied sweet potato casserole, these will add a little surprise to your feast by replacing all that sugar with some spice. You can slice the potatoes into spears a few hours ahead of time and they won't brown as they wait; if longer, keep them in a bowl of cold water (then drain and pat dry with a clean dish towel). Roast them in a hot oven, spread out on parchment-lined baking sheets, until they're crisp. Serve with little bowls of harissa mayo for dipping. You'll want to put this easy Thanksgiving side on your table all year long.

FRIES

4 large sweet potatoes 3 tablespoons olive oil Kosher salt, to taste Coarse sea salt (for serving)

1. Set the oven at 425 degrees. Line 2 rimmed baking sheets with parchment paper.

2. Cut a lengthwise sliver off the side of a potato.Turn it flat side down on the cutting board. Cut the potato into 1/2-inch-thick lengthwise planks. Stack 2 planks at a time. Cut them lengthwise into 1/2-inch-wide sticks. Repeat with the remaining potatoes. Transfer to a large bowl.

3. Sprinkle the potatoes with the oil and lightly with kosher salt. Toss with your hands and massage the oil into the potatoes until they are coated all over. On the baking sheets, spread the potatoes in one layer without crowding them.

4. Bake for 25 to 30 minutes, or until the potatoes are tender and golden brown. Transfer to a platter and sprinkle with coarse sea salt. Serve with harissa mayonnaise.

MAYONNAISE

½ cup mayonnaise ¼ cup plain Greek yogurt or plain whole-milk yogurt Juice of 1/2 lemon 1 tablespoon harissa, or more to taste

1. In a small bowl, whisk the mayonnaise, yogurt, and lemon juice until combined.

2. Stir in the harissa. Taste for seasoning. Add more harissa if you want it spicier. Transfer to small bowls for serving.

Sally Pasley Vargas