Recipe: Simmer cranberries with mango, cumin, and ginger for this Indian take on cranberry chutney

Serves 8

An Indian take on cranberry chutney uses mango (Indians are obsessed with them) and cumin powder, used in almost every recipe on the subcontinent. In India, mangoes are only available in summer and very few make their way to the United States. That was my biggest compromise with this recipe -- using mangoes that weren't from home -- but it is a very flavorful chutney, lightly spiced with fresh ginger, sweetened with brown sugar.

2 teaspoons olive oil 1 piece (1 inch) fresh ginger, cut into fine matchsticks 2 teaspoons ground cumin 1 pound fresh cranberries 1 pound fresh mango, peeled and cut into 1/4-inch pieces ¼ cup brown sugar

1. In a saucepan on medium heat, heat the olive oil. When it warms, add the ginger and cumin. Cook, stirring, for 1 minute.

2. Add the cranberries and mango. Cook, stirring occasionally, for 2 minutes.

3. Stir in the brown sugar until thoroughly blended. Cook over medium heat, stirring occasionally, for 10 minutes, or until the cranberries release all their juices and the mixture thickens. Cool for 15 minutes.

4. Transfer to a bowl, leave to cool completely, and cover with plastic wrap. Refrigerate for at least 2 hours or for up to 5 days.

Sena Desai Gopal