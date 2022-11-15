Beloved 17-year-old tiger at Franklin Park Zoo dies after battling kidney disease

On Sept. 21, the zoo’s veterinary team examined Anala under anesthesia after she had been acting lethargic and unlike her usual self, the zoo said in a statement. Bloodwork and a kidney biopsy revealed that she was in kidney failure, so the decision was made to put her on palliative care .

“She lived at Franklin Park Zoo for most of her life, and had such an incredible presence,” John Linehan, the president of the zoo, said in a statement. “In the many years that she lived here, her story helped us teach so many people about illegal wildlife trafficking, the human exploitation of tigers and the importance of protecting and preserving the incredible biodiversity on our planet.”

Anala, a beloved 17-year-old Bengal mix tiger at the Franklin Park Zoo in Dorchester, was euthanized Monday, weeks after she was put on end-of-life care for kidney failure, zoo officials said.

Almost eight weeks after she underwent the exam, Anala’s health “steadily declined” and the veterinary team decided to euthanize her for “quality of life reasons,” the zoo said.

“We all adored Anala, and are going to greatly miss her,” Chris Bartos, an assistant curator at the zoo, said in a statement. “While this is sad news to share, we take comfort in knowing that Anala inspired and brought so much joy to so many of our visitors through the years.”

During her time in palliative care, Anala received some of her favorite foods — beef heart and liver — and for some time, still participated in her regular training program, the zoo said in October.

As a young cub, Anala was confiscated by US Fish and Wildlife special agents after a wildlife sanctuary was attempting to sell her illegally, along with a white tiger later named Luther, who died in 2019, the zoo said.

The two arrived at the Franklin Park Zoo when the Tiger Tales habitat opened in 2006, marking the first time tigers had been exhibited at the zoo in 30 years, the zoo said.

The Tiger Tales habitat will be empty until further notice, the zoo said.

