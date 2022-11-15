Beware of fake Taylor Swift tickets, police warn

Boston police are reminding Taylor Swift fans to be wary of counterfeit ticket sales in advance of her upcoming tour dates at Gillette Stadium.

Swift is slated to headline three shows in Foxborough on May 19-21 as part of “The Eras Tour,” and on Tuesday — the day tickets went on sale — Boston police issued a public service announcement urging fans to only acquire tickets from authorized agencies.

“Anyone who purchases tickets from a secondary source are taking a chance and do so at their own risk,” Boston police wrote in a posting Tuesday on bpdnews.com. “Officers want to proactively curb such activity and encourage buyers to only purchase from official vendors. Purchasing via other means creates the potential for possessing an invalid and/or counterfeit ticket.”