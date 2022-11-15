fb-pixel Skip to main content

Beware of fake Taylor Swift tickets, police warn

By Emily Sweeney Globe Staff,Updated November 15, 2022, 31 minutes ago
Taylor Swift is seen backstage with the Best Artist, Best Video, Best Pop, and Best Longform Video Awards during the Best MTV Europe Music Awards 2022 held at PSD Bank Dome on November 13, 2022.Dave J Hogan/Getty Imges for MTV

Boston police are reminding Taylor Swift fans to be wary of counterfeit ticket sales in advance of her upcoming tour dates at Gillette Stadium.

Swift is slated to headline three shows in Foxborough on May 19-21 as part of “The Eras Tour,” and on Tuesday — the day tickets went on sale — Boston police issued a public service announcement urging fans to only acquire tickets from authorized agencies.

“Anyone who purchases tickets from a secondary source are taking a chance and do so at their own risk,” Boston police wrote in a posting Tuesday on bpdnews.com. “Officers want to proactively curb such activity and encourage buyers to only purchase from official vendors. Purchasing via other means creates the potential for possessing an invalid and/or counterfeit ticket.”

Anyone with information about counterfeit ticket sales should contact Boston police, and individuals who want to provide information anonymously can call the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or text the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463), police wrote.


Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.

