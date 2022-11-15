Breeze Airways adds service from R.I.’s T.F. Green to New Orleans and Raleigh-Durham

WARWICK, R.I. — Breeze Airways announced Tuesday it would soon add service to Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina, and a non-stop flight to New Orleans from Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport.

Flights to both destinations begin on Feb. 17. Fares on the non-stop route start at $49 per one-way ticket if purchased by Nov. 21.

The low-cost carrier plans to open an operations base at T.F. Green next year, and has been adding routes over the last few months, including the Warwick airport’s first-ever West Coast flights. Breeze will eventually keep up to eight planes at Green, where they’ll undergo maintenance and repair.