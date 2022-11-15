Breeze Airways adds service from R.I.’s T.F. Green to New Orleans and Raleigh-Durham

WARWICK, R.I. — Breeze Airways announced Tuesday it would soon add service to Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina, and a non-stop flight to New Orleans from Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport.
Flights to both destinations begin on Feb. 17. Fares on the non-stop route start at $49 per one-way ticket if purchased by Nov. 21.
The low-cost carrier plans to open an operations base at T.F. Green next year, and has been adding routes over the last few months, including the Warwick airport’s first-ever West Coast flights. Breeze will eventually keep up to eight planes at Green, where they’ll undergo maintenance and repair.
Breeze was started by JetBlue founder David Neeleman in May 2021 and has quickly become one of the fastest-growing airlines over the last year, connecting what the company deems “underserved” cities with fast and efficient flights.
“Breeze always looks for underserved routes where we can add nonstop flights,” said Breeze President Tom Doxey on Tuesday. “We’re thrilled to announce new service from Providence to Raleigh-Durham, our 35th city, to three of our bases.”
The airline dubs itself “Seriously Nice” and does not charge cancellation or change fees. It also skips major hubs, which helps save on ticket prices.
