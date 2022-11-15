fb-pixel Skip to main content
RI TRANSPORTATION

Breeze Airways adds service from R.I.’s T.F. Green to New Orleans and Raleigh-Durham

Service to Louisiana and North Carolina is set to begin in February

By Alexa Gagosz Globe Staff,Updated November 15, 2022, 19 minutes ago
Breeze Airways plans to open an operations base at Rhode Island's T.F. Green airport next year, and has been adding routes over the last few months.CeanOrrett/Handout

WARWICK, R.I. — Breeze Airways announced Tuesday it would soon add service to Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina, and a non-stop flight to New Orleans from Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport.

Flights to both destinations begin on Feb. 17. Fares on the non-stop route start at $49 per one-way ticket if purchased by Nov. 21.

The low-cost carrier plans to open an operations base at T.F. Green next year, and has been adding routes over the last few months, including the Warwick airport’s first-ever West Coast flights. Breeze will eventually keep up to eight planes at Green, where they’ll undergo maintenance and repair.

Advertisement

Related: Breeze Airways will open a base at R.I.’s airport. Here’s what it means.

Breeze was started by JetBlue founder David Neeleman in May 2021 and has quickly become one of the fastest-growing airlines over the last year, connecting what the company deems “underserved” cities with fast and efficient flights.

“Breeze always looks for underserved routes where we can add nonstop flights,” said Breeze President Tom Doxey on Tuesday. “We’re thrilled to announce new service from Providence to Raleigh-Durham, our 35th city, to three of our bases.”

The airline dubs itself “Seriously Nice” and does not charge cancellation or change fees. It also skips major hubs, which helps save on ticket prices.

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz and on Instagram @AlexaGagosz.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video