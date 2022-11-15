Charlie Baker and the declaration of independents

The CNN interview had, for Baker, this uncommon benefit: His earlier warnings at Harvard about political extremism were shown to be prescient.

His interview with Jake Tapper on CNN got more attention than the Godkin Lecture he gave at his alma mater, Harvard, just days before the widely expected red wave in the midterm elections turned out to be nothing of the sort.

For the second time in two weeks, Charlie Baker used his platform as the nation’s most popular governor to warn fellow Republicans that their embrace of Donald Trump and political extremism is a Faustian deal that will haunt them going forward.

Advertisement

“Voters want collaborative elected officials,” Baker told Tapper. “They don’t want extremes.”

During his address at the Harvard Kennedy School, Baker quoted not Jack or Bobby or Ted Kennedy, but Ted Lasso, the fictional, unfailingly optimistic American coach of an English soccer team: “The way through this morass is to be more curious and less judgmental.”

Get Metro Headlines The 10 top local news stories from metro Boston and around New England delivered daily. Enter Email Sign Up

The most recent Morning Consult poll shows that nine of the 10 most popular governors are notably curious and less judgmental Republicans, and that the top three — Baker, Phil Scott of Vermont, and Larry Hogan of Maryland — run states where Democrats greatly outnumber Republicans. Chris Sununu of New Hampshire is also in the top 10.

The one Democrat who managed to crack the top 10 is Andy Beshear of redder than red Kentucky, proving Baker’s point goes both ways. At Harvard, Baker warned Democrats against ideological rigidity, too.

What those popularity polls show and what Baker said are essentially the same: While the political narrative tends to frame things from a perspective of right and left, red and blue, Republican and Democrat, many voters in post-Jan. 6 America prefer the firmer ground nearer the center. And that independence, and independents, matter.

Advertisement

Given that Massachusetts and Vermont are among the most progressive states in the nation, the ability of Baker and Scott to be the two most popular governors is remarkable. Baker and Scott were unafraid to criticize Trump’s divisiveness, let science lead them through the pandemic, and consciously avoid extreme rhetoric.

Baker also noted that for all the talk of Massachusetts being blue, independents make up 60 percent of the electorate, and they decide elections. Being independent is a virtue. Blindly following one party, not so much.

Some politicians understood Baker’s words before he said them, including the woman who will replace him. Maura Healey trounced a Trump-endorsed candidate to become the first woman elected governor of Massachusetts after running a campaign that was notably more centrist than progressive.

As for the Trumpers who lead the Massachusetts GOP, whose slide toward irrelevance is nearly complete, there are hints some rebels are listening.

In winning his fourth term, Phil Scott wracked up his biggest margin yet, taking 71 percent of the vote. Scott got a higher percentage of the vote than the Democrats who Vermonters overwhelmingly chose to join Bernie Sanders in Congress, Senator-elect Peter Welch and Congresswoman-elect Becca Balint.

In victory, Scott sounded very much like Baker.

“Vermonters spoke loudly, and clearly,” Scott said. “They want leaders to focus on the economy, affordability, and protecting the vulnerable. They want centrists, moderation, and balance. They want us to be able to debate the issues with civility, seek consensus where possible, compromise when necessary, and agree to disagree when no compromise can be found.”

Advertisement

While not as popular as Baker and Scott, Sununu cruised past his Democratic opponent to win reelection, even as New Hampshire’s congressional delegation remained entirely Democrat.

On the same day Baker sat down with Tapper, Sununu spoke to ABC’s George Stephanopoulos, sounding remarkably like Baker in his view of what happened in the midterms.

“What I think people said was, ‘Look, we can work on these policies later, but as Americans, we got to fix extremism right now,’” he said.

Three of the most popular governors are Republicans from New England who never bought into Trumpy rhetoric or divisiveness. They were right then. They’re even more right now.

Kevin Cullen is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at kevin.cullen@globe.com.