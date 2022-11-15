fb-pixel Skip to main content

Construction worker seriously injured in Wayland after falling around 20 feet from home

By Matt Yan Globe Correspondent,Updated November 15, 2022, 1 hour ago

A construction worker was seriously injured after he fell around 20 feet from a home Tuesday afternoon in Wayland, officials said.

Crews responded to 82 Plain Road at around 4:45 p.m. for a report of a worker who fell at a construction site, according to a statement from Wayland Fire Chief Neil McPherson and Acting Police Chief Ed Burman.

The construction site is a residence, according to Robert Mills, a department spokesman.

Upon arrival, first responders found that the worker, a 27-year-old man, fell around 20 feet, officials said.

The worker was treated at the scene by Wayland firefighters and police then was flown to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston by Boston MedFlight with serious injuries, officials said.

The incident is under investigation by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration with assistance from Wayland police, according to the statement.

An OSHA spokesman could not be reached for comment Tuesday night.

Matt Yan can be reached at matt.yan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @matt_yan12.

