Construction worker seriously injured in Wayland after falling around 20 feet from home

A construction worker was seriously injured after he fell around 20 feet from a home Tuesday afternoon in Wayland, officials said.

Crews responded to 82 Plain Road at around 4:45 p.m. for a report of a worker who fell at a construction site, according to a statement from Wayland Fire Chief Neil McPherson and Acting Police Chief Ed Burman.

The construction site is a residence, according to Robert Mills, a department spokesman.