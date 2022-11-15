First flakes of snow fall across Massachusetts

Snowflakes were first reported in the area of Springfield just before 8 p.m., according to Torry Gaucher, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Norton.

Light snow fell across Massachusetts Tuesday night, bringing a wintry feel to the state on the week before Thanksgiving.

By 9 p.m., the snowfall had reached the area of Leominster and Fitchburg, and was expected to continue east in the direction of Marlborough.

Gaucher said that some areas in the hills north of Worcester could see “maybe up to an inch” of snow overnight. However, he added that any snow will likely be washed away by chilly rain that will move in overnight.

“There will be warmer air that moves in throughout the overnight hours,” he said. “...With the rain that comes in at the end of the night, into early tomorrow morning, likely we’ll start to see whatever accumulated melt off.”

Meteorologists expect snowfall to continue in central Massachusetts until around 3 to 5 a.m. on Wednesday — though Gaucher said that flakes may still be falling in the Berkshires around 8 a.m.

