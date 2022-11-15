Grant will allow purchase of body cameras for Lowell police

All Lowell police officers will be equipped with body cameras with the help of new federal funding.

The US Bureau of Justice Assistance awarded a $429,979 grant through a program that helps law enforcement agencies purchase body cameras. Through a separate $29,935 state grant, the department plans to shortly equip 30 officers with body cameras for a yearlong pilot program.

The federal grant — together with $725,000 in city matching funds — will fund the purchase of 215 body cameras, enabling the department to extend the program to all officers after the pilot program ends. The funds also will pay for the hiring of a civilian digital evidence specialist, along with additional equipment and cloud-based storage to manage the video footage.