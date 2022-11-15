Kraunelis promoted to assistant town manager in Reading

Town Manager Fidel Maltez said Matt Kraunelis, until now director of administrative services, was named assistant town manager effective Nov. 7. Jean Delios, assistant town manager for the last nine years, is retiring Feb. 1. She will remain in that role, in which she oversees the Public Services Department, until her departure.

Delios is retiring after 13 years overall as a Reading administrator, and 40 years in public service. She previously worked for the municipal governments in Everett, Lynn, Peabody, Saugus, and Somerville, and for the MBTA.

An attorney, Kraunelis has held his current position since 2015. He previously served in administrative posts in two state agencies and as chief of staff to the mayor of Methuen. He is also a former three-term city councilor in Methuen, where he resides.

