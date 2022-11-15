Maine authorities say shooting threats at schools are believed to be a hoax

“We believe the information is not credible,” the Sanford School Department said in a statement Tuesday morning.

Law enforcement flooded Sanford High School in Sanford, Maine after a report of a possible active shooter in the building, but officials believe it was one of several hoax calls phoned into school districts across the state, officials said.

SANFORD, MAINE — State police in Maine said it was aware of active shooter threats made at schools on Tuesday morning but that they are believed to be a hoax.

As a precaution, students were “evacuated to buses in order to clear the building” and taken to the gym, school officials said.

As rumors spread on social media, parents raced to the school to check on their children.

“It was terrifying,” said Amanda Deyak, the mother of a freshman at Sanford High School. “I ran out of the house in my slippers, and got here as fast as I could.”

Deyak said she saw parents running on a trail to get to the school, some holding guns.

“Welcome to Maine,” she said.

Deyak showed a reporter text messages she had exchanged with her child, who wrote that “there is a swat team in the halls saying there might be a shooter.”

“I love you it’s gonna be ok,” Detak wrote.

Stephen D. Marquis, superintendent of the Regional School Unit 57 district based in Watertown, Maine, said in a statement that children in his district were safe.

“We ask that parents and caregivers NOT come to RSU 57 schools to dismiss their student at this time,” Marquis said. “All schools are in a hold-in-place and students are safe.”

Marquis said officials “have reason to believe that the reports from Sanford are not credible and that similar false reports have been made at multiple high schools throughout the State of Maine.”

The FBI said it was also aware of “numerous” active shooter threats called in to Maine schools Tuesday.

“While we have no information to indicate a specific and credible threat, we will continue to work with our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners to gather, share, and act upon threat information as it comes to our attention,” the agency said in a statement. “We urge the public to remain vigilant, and report any and all suspicious activity and/or individuals to law enforcement immediately.”

This breaking story that will be updated. Adria Watson, Christopher Huffaker, and Christina Prignano of the Globe Staff contributed to this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe. Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22. Sabrina Shankman can be reached at sabrina.shankman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shankman.