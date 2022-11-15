Man on trial for child sexual assault dies in Northfield fire, officials say

Firefighters responded to a structure fire at 90 East St. in Northfield at 7 p.m. Sunday. The single-story building, a shop that Willey rented, was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived at the scene.

William M. Willey, 47, of Montague, was a defendant in a child sexual assault trial that was underway in Franklin Superior Court, according to Northwestern District Attorney David E. Sullivan’s office. He was facing 19 charges related to alleged child sexual assaults that took place in 2019 and 2020, Sullivan’s office said in a statement.

A man on trial for child sexual assault died in a fire Sunday in Northfield, officials said.

Willey’s car was parked at the property and his body was later discovered amid the rubble, Sullivan’s office said.

The origin and cause of the fire remain under investigation, as does Willey’s cause of death, according to Sullivan’s office.

Willey’s trial started last Tuesday and opening statements and witness testimony began Thursday. He was facing seven counts of aggravated rape and abuse of a child, one count of indecent assault and battery on a person 14 or older, two counts of dissemination of matter harmful to a minor, five counts of furnishing alcohol to a person under 21, and four counts of furnishing marijuana to a person under 21, Sullivan’s office said.

The crimes allegedly occurred in both Montague and Northfield and involved three separate victims, Sullivan’s office said.

Assistant District Attorney Anne Yereniuk prosecuted the case along with Assistant District Attorney Andrew Covington. The trial was supposed to resume Monday.

“This is a tragedy for everyone involved, including the victims in the case, one of whom had testified in court last week and another two and their family members who were set to testify this week,” Yereniuk said in a statement.

