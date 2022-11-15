Select Board wants immediate action on dangerous Milton intersection

The Milton Select Board wants the state to take immediate steps to improve safety at the intersection of Chickatawbut Road and Route 28 — rated one of the five most dangerous intersections in the state by the Department of Transportation — and then focus on long-term safety solutions along the entire Route 28 corridor in town.

In a letter to state Transportation Secretary James Tesler dated Nov. 7, the board said it was not sold on the state’s proposed remedy for making the area safer: a roundabout at the intersection of Route 28 and Chickatawbut Road.

The intersection is a gateway to the Blue Hills Reservation, provides access to traffic between Milton, Randolph, and Quincy, and is plagued by speeding cars and intense traffic congestion.