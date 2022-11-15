The story behind the Rhode Island FC logo

The USL Championship soccer team that’s set to begin play in 2024 in a brand new stadium in Pawtucket unveiled its name (FC stands for football club, not fried calamari) on Monday, and the team’s crest (logo) is bay blue and amber, with a combination of a fiery orange and the gold from the state’s official flag.

Myles Dumas, design director at Nail Communications in Providence, R.I., designed the logo for the Rhode Island FC soccer team in Pawtucket.

There’s even an anchor that looks significantly fiercer than the Rhode Island anchor.

So how did the folks at Fortuitous Partners craft the crest? They hired Nail Communications, a local agency, which assigned Myles Dumas to the task. Dumas is the design director at Nail, and attended Providence College and the Rhode Island School of Design.

I asked Dumas to take a few minutes to tell us more about his work for Rhode Island FC.

Q: I assume you didn’t just fire up FIFA 23 and create a team to come up with these colors and the design. Tell us about everything you did to lay the foundation.

Dumas: We felt strongly RIFC needed to feel Rhode Island, but in a way that was fresh, and energized, so we started with conversations with other Rhode Islanders. We had online surveys and listening sessions. When we got into the design phase, we started with the state’s colors – yellow and blue – and tried to make them our own. We added a jolt of orange to the yellow and created RIFC Amber – an iconic color for the team. And we chose a dark navy blue called, appropriately, “Bay Blue” to show our connection to the water.

Q: The bottom part of the anchor gives off serious Batman vibes. Your thoughts?

Dumas: Ha! I can definitely see that, though I might argue it’s more Thor, but I’m more of a Marvel guy than DC. Just like with the colors, we wanted to start with the familiar and put a new twist on it. So we remixed the traditional Rhode Island anchor with lightning bolts to create a new symbol for the state that had a bit of an edge to it.

Q: The “purpose” video feels like it should be adopted by the entire state, not just a soccer club. Were you trying to make this about more than just the sport?

Dumas: Yes, absolutely. We Rhode Islanders are an interesting bunch. We can be our own worst enemies. Sure, that cynicism may be well-earned. But we have to remember that wonderful things can happen in this state. And we think this team could very well be one of them. So we wanted to create something that rang true to the ethos of the state, while planting the seeds that RIFC could become a real source of pride for years to come.

Q: I don’t think it’s your job to come up with a mascot for the team, but given the design, what do you think the ideal mascot would look like?

Dumas: I think that could be a perfect place for fans to chime in. I could see a giant quahog getting some votes. That is what’s so awesome about soccer: The fans really do play an outsized role in defining a club’s identity.

