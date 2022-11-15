Stow residents respond to antisemitism with vigil against hate

Stow community members recently took part in a vigil against hate held in response to an incident of antisemitic vandalism.

Town officials and residents held candles at the Nov. 8 vigil on the town common. The Nashoba Area Social Justice Alliance and the First Parish Church of Stow & Acton, Unitarian Universalist organized the event following the Nov. 5 vandalism incident in which police said tires on two cars were slashed and an antisemitic slur was carved into the sides of one of the cars in front of a home on North Shore Drive. Fresh burn marks also were discovered on several parts of the home’s exterior, according to police, who are investigating.