Three teenage girls charged with violently assaulting Transit Police officer at Forest Hills MBTA station

Three teenage girls are facing assault charges following a violent attack on a Transit Police officer at the Forest Hills MBTA station on Monday afternoon.
Transit Police said shortly before 4 p.m. there were approximately 40 to 50 youths who were loitering inside the station and refusing to move along. When a Transit Police officer approached the youths and told them they would have to leave the station if they weren’t using public transportation, “the group violently set upon the officer kicking and punching him about his body,” police wrote in a posting on tpdnews411.com.
“Once the officer was on the ground several in the group continued to kick him and drag the officer,” Transit Police wrote. “Based on the level of violence exhibited by the assailants and the large number involved other TPD officers present requested back up.”
Boston police, State Police, and additional Transit Police officers responded to the scene to restore order.
The officer, who has been with the department for more than 10 years, was treated for a broken nose, according to MBTA spokesman Joe Pesaturo.
Three female juveniles — ages 14, 15, and 16 — were placed into custody on charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a police officer, according to police.
“Other charges and additional individuals may be charged as a result of an ongoing investigation into this matter,” Transit Police wrote.
