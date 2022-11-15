Three teenage girls charged with violently assaulting Transit Police officer at Forest Hills MBTA station

Three teenage girls are facing assault charges following a violent attack on a Transit Police officer at the Forest Hills MBTA station on Monday afternoon.

Transit Police said shortly before 4 p.m. there were approximately 40 to 50 youths who were loitering inside the station and refusing to move along. When a Transit Police officer approached the youths and told them they would have to leave the station if they weren’t using public transportation, “the group violently set upon the officer kicking and punching him about his body,” police wrote in a posting on tpdnews411.com.

“Once the officer was on the ground several in the group continued to kick him and drag the officer,” Transit Police wrote. “Based on the level of violence exhibited by the assailants and the large number involved other TPD officers present requested back up.”