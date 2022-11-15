Weymouth 400 sets screening of ‘Our Story Continues’

The town will keep its 400th anniversary celebration going with the screening of a documentary called “Our Story Continues” at the Maria Weston Chapman Middle School auditorium on Nov. 26 and 27.

Tickets are free, but reservations are required for each of the five separate showings. Reservation information is available at www.facebook.com/Weymouth400/.

The documentary was produced by Hawk Visuals and combines the history of Weymouth — the second-oldest community in Massachusetts — with recent events.