Weymouth 400 sets screening of ‘Our Story Continues’

The town will keep its 400th anniversary celebration going with the screening of a documentary called “Our Story Continues” at the Maria Weston Chapman Middle School auditorium on Nov. 26 and 27.
Tickets are free, but reservations are required for each of the five separate showings. Reservation information is available at www.facebook.com/Weymouth400/.
The documentary was produced by Hawk Visuals and combines the history of Weymouth — the second-oldest community in Massachusetts — with recent events.
Weymouth was settled in 1622, was the birthplace of Abigail Adams, and became a center of America’s shoe industry. Residents were active in the American Revolution, the abolitionist movement, Civil War, Spanish American War, and both World Wars. Five Weymouth men earned the Congressional Medal of Honor.
Advertisement
Weymouth also has the distinction of being the place where Booker T. Washington spent his summer vacations, and is home to the Miles Standish Cemetery, the oldest continuously operating cemetery in the US.
The anniversary celebration has included historical lectures, concerts, parties, weekly food truck gatherings, a coastal water lantern festival, and bus trolley tours of historic sites.
Johanna Seltz ca be reached at seltzjohanna@gmail.com.