Woman arrested in prostitution bust at Sturbridge massage parlor

Police said Missy Body Spa first became an issue in July when they began receiving tips that an employee of the establishment “may be involved” in prostitution. Based on those tips, police said, they opened an investigation and learned the spa wasn’t properly licensed with the state.

Sturbridge police in a statement identified her as YongMei Mo, owner of Missy Body Spa on Main Street. She was arraigned Monday in Dudley District Court on three counts of “sexual conduct for a fee and keeping a house of ill fame,” police said.

A Westbury, N.Y., woman is facing prostitution-related charges stemming from alleged activity at her Sturbridge massage parlor, officials said.

Mo was fined for the licensure violation after police spoke with her in September, the statement said.

“She was also warned that continued operations of running a massage parlor while not licensed will result in additional fines and potential criminal charges based on information obtained by the investigators,” the statement said.

Then authorities said the probe entered a new phase.

“As a result of the investigation, the Sturbridge Detective Bureau obtained a search warrant for the business and executed same in October with our State and Local partners,” leading to the criminal charges she was arraigned on Monday, police said.

Mo was released on personal recognizance Monday at arraignment, where a not guilty plea was entered for her, records show. Her lawyer didn’t immediately return a call seeking comment.

Mo’s next court hearing is slated for Jan. 12.

