This might be the GOP’s most consequential week in decades. Here’s why.

Yes, some of these questions about been kicking around for some time. But logistically, this is the week when the Republicans will decide.

Never before might so many big questions be resolved so quickly: From who will likely be the next House Speaker, to whether Senate Republicans will allow for dissent against Mitch McConnell, one of the most consequential Senators ever to lead the party, to whether the GOP will move past former president Donald Trump or embrace him once again.

This week Republicans find themselves in an unprecedented situation — one that could be critical to the future of the party.

Let’s walk through them.

On Tuesday, three things are expected to happen.

First, House Republicans are expected to vote on who will lead them for the next two years. Given that most analysts believe the GOP will eventually end up with the majority, it’s essentially a vote on who will be the next House Speaker.

That’s a position that California Representative Kevin McCarthy has wanted for years. He’s run before but lost out to Paul Ryan, the former House budget committee chair who’d previously been tapped to be Mitt Romney’s running mate.

McCarthy essentially vowed never to let that happen again. And he has appeared willing to cut whatever deals necessary to get that power, even with some of his party’s more extreme elements.

And yet, with Republicans unsure if they’ve won the House, and with the House GOP still run by the Trump-supporting base, McCarthy doesn’t know exactly what kind of bargain he’ll have to strike to secure the top spot this time.

So far, has he the endorsement of Trump and Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, both of whom have essentially blocked any rival.

Meanwhile, also on Tuesday, former Vice President Mike Pence is expected to release his memoir, “So Help Me God,” which goes into the events of January 6th, when he presided over the certification of the presidential election — over the objections of his boss and the angry MAGA crowds at the Capitol.

But the main event Tuesday comes in the evening, when Trump is expected to announce he will run for president in 2024. This announcement is likely more interesting than celebratory for many Republicans.

Many Republicans blame Trump for the party underperforming, in historically terms, in the midterm elections. Even before the midterms, a growing number of Republicans were already looking to move on. Who stands with Trump now and who is simply silent will be closely scrutinized.

As Trump himself hyped it on Truth Social Monday: “Hopefully, tomorrow will turn out to be one of the most important days in the history of our Country!”

In addition to the events of Tuesday, there are three other things to watch:

First is whether McConnell will be able to hold a vote on whether he will continue to lead Senate Republicans, and whether he will win. When asked by a reporter on Monday, McConnell said “of course” he has the votes to win, but there are calls from Marco Rubio and Lindsey Graham to delay the vote until after the Georgia run-off.

Any movement to do that would call into question McConnell’s grip on his Republican caucus. All year he has been going to battle against Florida Senator Rick Scott, who has been making moves to unseat him.

Second, McConnell isn’t the only Republican leader who needs to watch their back this week. Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel said Monday she plans to seek re-election, but already Republicans are calling around, wondering if they need new leaders after the poor midterm performance.

One person who appears at least interested in challenging her is Representative Lee Zeldin, who ran a strong race as the Republican nominee for New York governor. He is reportedly making calls himself to explore the idea.

If that is to go anywhere, we will likely know within days, given that Zeldin’s moves have been very public.

Third, the week ends with the full kick-off of the 2024 presidential election, with nine potential Republican candidates — not named Trump — speaking at an influential donor conference in Las Vegas.

Among those present will be Trump’s main rival for the nomination, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, and even New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu.

James Pindell can be reached at james.pindell@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jamespindell and on Instagram @jameswpindell.