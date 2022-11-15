The essence of the ER: ‘My life was saved in less than eight minutes’

A day after the Globe detailed eight-hour wait times at Massachusetts emergency departments, my life was saved at the Mass General Brigham ER in less than eight minutes.
I’d been sick for two days when we read Kay Lazar’s story (“Eight-hour waiting times. Patients leaving before being seen. Mass. hospital emergency departments are beyond the brink,” BostonGlobe.com, Nov. 5), which brought needed attention to staffing shortfalls and public agency responsibility for ensuring that emergency departments effectively serve the people. We had thought about waiting one more day to see if my illness would pass.
I was in severe ventricular tachycardia when the ER team made the decision to administer a 200 joules shock to reset my heart.
Advertisement
In the critical moments leading to that blast, the ER team surged to my aid with singular determination. They opened life-saving portals into my body and maneuvered sophisticated equipment, communicating with each other and with me.
I will never forget the direct eye contact with team members, the reassuring squeeze of the shoulder, and the encouraging pat on the thigh. I weep in gratitude every time I think of them.
I did not have the option of walking away from the ER. I hope that the health care industry and the Commonwealth will work diligently to reduce emergency department wait times for others.
Mark Holan
Cambridge