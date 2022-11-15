Local results are clear: Time for a US guaranteed income program

Thank you for highlighting the success of Camp Harbor View’s effort in “One year into its pilot, Camp Harbor View’s guaranteed income program is working” (Business, Nov. 9). Janelle Nanos’s article describes a program that provides 50 families with cash assistance to supplement their income. It is no surprise that families use the additional funds wisely; other federal and private programs have shown substantially the same results.

Now it is time to move from small demonstration programs to a federally guaranteed income program that would entrust all families with cash assistance to lift themselves out of poverty and improve their life opportunities and those of their children. There is already ample data to show that small investments like these pay off in reducing poverty and socially determined health risks.