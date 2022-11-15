Stakeholders aim to see dental benefits mandate upheld

Better dental benefits were on the ballot, and Massachusetts voters delivered a decisive victory on Question 2. This decision creates a first-in-the-nation insurance reform and ensures that a significant portion of patients’ dental premiums is spent on their direct care. This is a huge win for dental patients.

Dental insurance companies will now be required to spend at least 83 percent of patient premiums on their direct care. Patients will gain visibility into how their premiums are being spent and will be protected from large increases in dental insurance premiums.

The American Dental Association, representing more than 161,000 member dentists nationally, and the Massachusetts Dental Society, representing more than 5,000 member dentists, worked together to pass this ballot measure with support and endorsements from dental organizations and individuals across the country, consumer groups, and elected leaders. Achieving this positive change in Massachusetts will help other states pursuing legislation to replicate the patient benefits and consumer protections afforded by Question 2.