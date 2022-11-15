Trump — a wannabe kingmaker turned the king of losers

That cultish devotion to a man who worships only himself has endured through two impeachments, a deadly insurrection at the US Capitol, and multiple ongoing state and federal investigations. But after an underwhelming showing in last week’s midterm elections, some Republicans are doing what once would have been unthinkable — publicly criticizing Trump.

“ If we nominate Trump, we will get destroyed … and we will deserve it,” Graham tweeted in 2016, six months before the racist reality show host accused by multiple women of sexual misconduct was elected president. Graham’s prediction has finally caught up with the party that not only embraced Trump as its standard bearer but has remained under his thrall nearly two years after the end of his disgraceful presidency.

Before he became one of Donald Trump’s most shameless defenders, Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina issued a brutal warning to his fellow Republicans.

Paul Ryan, the former House speaker, called Trump “a drag on our ticket.” When asked if he would support a Trump run in 2024, Governor Chris Sununu of New Hampshire, who won his reelection bid, said “not really.” Former New Jersey governor and one-time Trump confidante Chris Christie said Trump’s political instincts “are not about the party, they’re not about the country — they’re about him.”

Governor Larry Hogan of Maryland, a Republican and longtime Trump critic, said Sunday on CNN, “It’s basically the third election in a row that Donald Trump has cost us the race, and it’s like, three strikes, you’re out. This should have been a huge red wave. It should have been one of the biggest red waves we’ve ever had.”

Even Dan Cox — Hogan’s would-be Republican successor who falsely claimed the 2020 presidential election was “stolen” and called Vice President Mike Pence “a traitor” during the insurrection — saw his gubernatorial dreams crushed by author and political newcomer Wes Moore, a Democrat.

That predicted red wave was more of a rusty puddle. Democrats retained Senate control and could get an even firmer grip if Senator Raphael Warnock of Georgia wins his runoff next month against the Trump-endorsed Herschel Walker. Republicans will probably garner a gerrymandered House majority, but they expected so much more. That’s what the pollsters forecasted. That’s what the media trumpeted. And that’s what Trump promised on Election Day when he said Republicans would have “a great night.”

Once, a Trump endorsement was coveted. Perhaps no image better captured the subservience of Republican candidates than Kari Lake in heels vacuuming a small red rug where Trump would later stand during her campaign rally. Lake lost her Arizona gubernatorial bid to Katie Hobbs, the Democratic secretary of state who stiff-armed pressure by Trump and his supplicants, including Ginni Thomas, wife of US Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, to overturn Trump’s defeat in the 2020 presidential election.

Ultimately Trump’s endorsement proved to be a bad stench that voters willfully avoided. In many of the midterms’ spotlight races, a slate of election deniers who used the former president’s Big Lie as scaffolding for their own campaigns flopped. Trump was supposed to be a GOP kingmaker. Instead, he rules a kingdom of losers stretching from New Hampshire to Nevada and numerous states in between.

There have always been stories about Republican legislators quietly despising Trump. Without naming names, reporters would speak of GOP members who privately wanted Trump impeached or blamed for the Jan. 6 insurrection. But in a party whose twin platforms are mendacity and hypocrisy, the vast majority of them still stood by Trump, emboldening his worst behavior and saving him from political exile.

That’s why all the current Republican grumbling about the former president could be as much of a mirage as their party’s red wave. If Trump, as expected, announces his candidacy for the 2024 presidential election Tuesday, it’s unlikely most Republicans will risk their political lives by alienating him or his base of election deniers, far-right extremists, and white Christian evangelicals.

If past is prologue, Republicans will lack the spine to square off against Trump. They have more fingers of blame than they have directions in which to point them but still can’t admit their own culpability. They’re a party out of sync with a nation that largely wants abortion protected, extremism rejected, and Trumpism neutered.

Republicans can’t win with Trump — but they’re too cowardly to believe they can win without him. They have no one to blame but themselves for their dismal midterms outcome. They lost, and now they’re really losing it. And as Graham once warned his party, they deserve it.

Renée Graham is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at renee.graham@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @reneeygraham.