UMass venue has been a mainstay in Western Mass. music scene

I was thrilled to read Eric R. Danton’s article “In Western Mass., a vibrant music scene gets a makeover” (Sunday Arts, Nov. 6). It has been exciting and encouraging to see the number and variety of live music venues in the region expand in the wake of a pandemic shutdown that proved devastating to the performing arts regionally and nationally. The venues and promoters Danton reports on not only are part of a crucial revitalization of the arts landscape of Western Massachusetts, but they also help form a community of cultural allies united by a shared love of live music and the beautiful valley we inhabit.

Although Danton’s focus was new venues opening where older places “have mostly gone dark,” I was still disappointed that the UMass Amherst Fine Arts Center was left out of his otherwise terrific piece. The Fine Arts Center was founded in 1975 with the mission of providing affordable access to the arts not only to the University of Massachusetts campus community but to the entire population of the region. We continue to fulfill that mission, offering a culturally diverse array of performing arts events each season in halls with a range of seating capacity. The Fine Arts Center is pleased to be able to welcome new venues to the community.