Antonio Brown posts message he claims is from Tom Brady calling him out for ‘erratic’ behavior

“You are demonstrating very poor decisions and poor communication to so many people who have gone above and beyond to help you,” the text reads. “You are acting selfishly and unfortunately many of those people are exhausted by the erratic and unpredictable emotional behavior.”

Brown took a screenshot of the message and shared it on Snapchat Tuesday.

Antonio Brown posted a text message that he claims was sent by Tom Brady last year describing the former receiver’s behavior as erratic and selfish.

Brown lived with Brady for some time when the pair were teammates in Tampa Bay. They also played together for one game in New England before the Patriots cut ties with Brown.

“When I met you, you were humble, willing to learn, and anxious to improve things in your life,” the text continues. “In a short period of time, you have done those things and accomplished some great things. And very much on the path to success long term.

“Unfortunately you have reverted very much back to a young immature man that is selfish, self serving, irrational, and irresponsible.

“I for one, am disappointed in many behaviors over the past few months,” Brady wrote according to Brown. “You have seemed to have lost that humility … You have gone from hanging around good quality people that had genuine interest in seeing you succeed, to seeing others whose lives are erratic and out of control and leading you down a negative path.”

This is the latest of a string of social media posts from Brown about Brady.

On Oct. 2, Brown posted a picture of himself hugging Brady’s ex-wife, Giselle Bundchen and later began selling t-shirts with the image on it.

He later wrote that the proceeds from the shirt sales would go to charities that support “America’s fatherless kids.”

On Oct. 9, Brown posted an image of a book with the title “Daddy Doesn’t Live Here Anymore” with illustrations of a forlorn-looking Brady waving goodbye with a suitcase in his hand as Brown stares at the quarterback through a window from inside a house.

Three weeks later, Brown posted a picture of Brady’s face photoshopped onto Brown’s body as Brown famously walked off the field shirtless in his last NFL game.