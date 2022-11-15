Ava Varholak propels Hingham to repeat trip to Division 1 state finals

Faced with a deficit for just the second time in 2022, the Harborwomen can now check that box off. Trailing at the half of the Division 1 state semifinals vs. No. 3 Bishop Feehan, Sophie Reale drew her team even in the 53rd minute, setting the stage for Ava Varholak’s dramatic walk-off winner in the sixth round of penalty kicks to send No. 2 Hingham back to the final for a second straight season with a 2-1 win at Martin Field in Whitman.

Perhaps the only way the Hingham girls’ soccer team hadn’t learned how to win this season was when playing from behind.

“I think we’re ready for revenge from last season,” said Reale, a UCLA recruit, after scoring her 11th goal of the tournament.

The Harborwomen (18-0-4) got eight saves from senior keeper Ella Stadtlander, including two over the course of two 10-minute overtime periods vs. the Shamrocks (21-1). Her counterpart, Feehan junior Madison Narducci, stopped nine shots.

A first-year starter who watched last season’s 3-2 loss vs. Natick in the final from the sidelines, Stadtlander said that she didn’t have a ton of experience with PKs.

“It’s a totally different season for me,” Stadtlander said. “I want to try to be the difference-maker. I want to show why I’m here, I just want to be there for my team like my teammates have been there for me.”

Stadtlander made her lone save of PKs in the top of the sixth round; both Feehan and Hingham missed two shots in the initial five-round shootout off the post or high. Emily Gibbons, Maddie Aughe and Meghan O’Neill scored early in PKs for the Harborwomen while Caitlin Kelley, Kileigh Gorman and Madison Eddy struck for the Shamrocks.

Eddy also had the lone goal of regulation for Feehan on a ball from Ava Graham about 20 yards off the end line in the 35th minute.

“I’m so proud of this team; being down one goal, they could’ve given up, but they didn’t,” said first-year Hingham coach Mary-Frances Moore, who stepped in for her wife, Sarah Dacey. “We need people to step up in these types of games, and Sophie’s the one.”

Reale had five shots on goal against the Shamrocks, who’d entered the match outscoring foes 89-3 on the season.

The Harborwomen await the winner of Wednesday’s matchup between No. 4 Algonquin and No. 9 Wellesley in the final.

Division 2 State

Silver Lake 1, Minnechaug 0 — Silver Lake has never won a state championship in girls’ soccer. After securing a second consecutive trip to the state final, the Lakers will look to change that.

Freshman Avery DePaul tapped home a wonderful feed into the box from senior captain Shea Kelleher with nine minutes to play, lifting the No. 10 Lakers to a Division 2 semifinals win over No. 3 Minnechaug at Doyle Field. The Lakers (11-3-8) will face the winner of No. 1 Oliver Ames and No. 5 Grafton on Saturday at a venue and time to be determined.

Freshman right back Caitlin Snow delivered a clearance that found Kelleher making a run along the right wing. Kelleher, a Sacred Heart commit, circled back, drawing three defenders to her vicinity before servicing the ball into the box. DePaul beat a defender and the goaltender to the spot, volleying it home with the inside of her right foot.

“She’s a very technical player,” said Silver Lake coach Scott Williams, on DePaul. “We decided to play her more on the wing to give her those one-on-one battles, use her quickness and technical ability to get around players. In the case of the goal, we got the play wide, got her one-on-one in the box, and get the tap in on the goal.”

With the assist, Kelleher increased her program career scoring record to 91 points (71 goals, 20 assists), notching 25 goals and five assists this season.

“I was trying to get it to the corner because we knew our wide flanks were being successful and trying to get it in,” said Kelleher. “With three girls on me, I knew there had to be people open in the middle. I was trying to shoot it or chip it in and one of the girls would be there.”

Globe correspondents Jake Levin reported from Whitman, Cam Kerry from Leominster. To report scores, call 617-9292860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com.