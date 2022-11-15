Azzi Fudd (32 points) leads UConn women over Texas

Azzi Fudd put on an offensive show to help UConn win an early-season women’s basketball showdown with Texas. The sophomore guard scored 22 of her career-high 32 points in the second half to help the No. 5 Huskies beat third-ranked Texas, 83-76. “That’s an All-American performance today, player-of-the-year performance,” UConn coach Geno Auriemma said of Fudd, who scored 17 points in the fourth quarter. “I don’t know if we can count on that every single night, but it was pretty impressive tonight.” Aubrey Griffin added 14 points and Lou Lopez Senechal had 12 for the Huskies (2-0). They stayed unbeaten against Texas (1-1) in 10 meetings. This was the first time the historic women’s basketball powers had played on UConn’s campus at Gampel Pavilion. Texas was missing guard Rori Harmon , who has been sidelined with a toe injury. The Huskies were able to take advantage of Harmon’s absence, forcing Texas into 18 turnovers. Sonya Morris , who arrived at Texas as a graduate transfer from DePaul, led the Longhorns with 21 points . . . Before the game, UConn retired former Huskies star Swin Cash’s No. 32. Cash is the third player in school history to have that honor, joining Rebecca Lobo and Ray Allen. The honor is only given to basketball alums who have been inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame; Cash was enshrined in September. . . South Carolina passed its first test of the season and now the top-ranked Gamecocks women’s basketball team has a tougher challenge: a visit to No. 2 Stanford on Sunday. South Carolina remained the unanimous choice as the top team in first regular-season Top 25 poll from the AP. Texas, Iowa, and UConn round out the first five in the poll.

Kellen Tynes scored 17 points with 10 rebounds, grabbing two offensive boards in the final two minutes to help visiting Maine hold off the Boston College men, 69-64. Peter Filipovity added 16 points for the Black Bears (2-1), who had not beaten BC since 2010. Maine missed its last five shots of the game, but the Black Bears outrebounded BC 5-0 down the stretch – including four offensive rebounds. Makai Ashton-Langford scored 18 points with seven rebounds for the Eagles (2-1), who trailed by as many as 12 with just under nine minutes remaining before scoring 8 points in a row to make it 58-54 . . . Boston University beat Johnson & Wales, 96-51 . . . No. 10 Creighton defeated Holy Cross, 94-65. Creighton’s Ryan Kalkbrenner scored 17 of his 22 points in the first half, and Ryan Nembhard had a career-high 12 assists. The 7-foot-1-inch Kalkbrenner made all 10 of his shots from the field — seven were dunks . . . North Carolina didn’t have a dominating start at No. 1. The Tar Heels open their second week atop the Associated Press men’s college basketball poll with coach Hubert Davis reminding his players it will take time to find a flow like the one that carried them to last year’s NCAA championship game. UNC(2-0) earned 44 of 63 first-place votes to finish ahead of No. 2 Gonzaga in Monday’s first regular-season AP Top 25 men’s poll, which featured only slight changes from the preseason poll released Oct. 17. The Tar Heels return four starters, from last year’s team, including AP preseason All-American Armando Bacot inside. But they labored through wins last week, first against UNC Wilmington and then against College of Charleston. The second-ranked Bulldogs (2-0) picked up 14 first-place votes after wins against North Florida and Michigan State. Third-ranked Houston (2-0) and fourth-ranked Kentucky (2-0) picked up the remaining five votes. Baylor and Kansas were tied for fifth previously. This time, Baylor is alone at No. 5, followed by Kansas and Duke. UCLA, Arkansas, and Creighton round out the top 10.

