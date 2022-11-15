Bruins hire outside group to review missteps in wake of Mitchell Miller saga

On Tuesday, the Bruins announced that former US Attorney General Loretta Lynch and a “team of professionals” will review the club’s player-vetting process. Their findings will be disclosed to the public, the team said in a statement.

It is management’s latest attempt to clean up after the misguided and unpopular signing of Miller, which superseded the highs of the Bruins (14-2-0) getting off to the best start in team history).

The reaction included included veteran players Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand and Nick Foligno, publicly speaking out against the signing. The Bruins cut ties with Miller the next day, and a contrite Bruins president Cam Neely conducted a news conference to apologize, calling it “by far” his biggest regret as an executive.

“The Boston Bruins strive every day to live our values and meet the high standards our associates, fans and community have come to expect,” said Tuesday’s statement, which was posted unattributed on the team’s website.

“This includes treating everyone inside and outside our organization with dignity and respect. We recently fell short of our high standards and disappointed both ourselves and many in our community.

“Moving forward, we are committed to ensuring that our values are reflected in everything we do as an organization, including our process for vetting future players.”

Miller, a 20-year-old defenseman, bullied Black and developmentally disabled middle-school classmate Isaiah Meyer-Crothers, according to public documents. In 2020, he was drafted in the fourth round by Arizona, who soon renounced his rights.

Miller signed a three-year rookie contract with the Bruins on Nov. 4. Two days later, after a weekend of fan outrage and media criticism, the Bruins announced they had dropped him. He remained under contract with the team as of Tuesday.

Lynch is a litigation partner at New York law firm Paul, Weiss. In 2020, the NFL hired her to help investigate alleged misconduct by the owners of the Washington Football Team.

Under President Obama, Lynch became the first Black Attorney General when she was appointed in April 2015. She previously served as US Attorney for the Eastern District of New York under three presidents: Obama, George W. Bush, and Bill Clinton. She graduated from Harvard Law School.

In their statement, the Bruins said their standard includes “treating everyone inside and outside our organization with dignity and respect.” They intend the recommendations of Lynch’s team to “help us ensure that our process going forward reflects our core values.”

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.