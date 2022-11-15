Dilin Meloni’s decisive goal helps Needham break through in Division 1 semifinal victory over Weymouth

Meloni’s goal in the 64th minute broke a scoreless tie and served as the decisive blow as top-seeded Needham advanced to the Division 1 state final with a 2-0 win over Bay State Conference rival Weymouth on Tuesday in a state semifinal at Natick High.

Dilin Meloni’s shot rested in the back of the net. He sprinted across the field and his Needham teammates followed. They all gathered in the corner for a moment full of hugs and cheers.

The celebration said it all.

“We knew it was game over when Dilin scored,” said Needham coach Jimmy Odierna.

Six minutes after Meloni deposited his breakaway shot to the bottom right corner, Campbell Keyes headed in a corner kick for a 2-0 lead.

From there, Needham (19-1-2) began celebrating a second trip to the D1 state final since 2019, where they will play Wednesday’s St. John’s Prep vs. St. John’s Shrewsbury winner on Saturday.

“It’s just like any other day right now,’ said Odierna. “We just got a game on Saturday and nobody else does.”

Meloni’s goal - his second straight winner after scoring Saturday in the 64th minute against Newton South - was a formality. The Rockets had controlled play all second half, a common theme during their dominant season.

Meloni said there was no panic during the scoreless draw, knowing a goal would come soon.

“We’ve been a second-half team and we’re calm and confident in the second half,” said Meloni. “We trust our ability to score and let it come naturally.”

Weymouth’s run to the state semifinals, which included overtime wins over BC High and Ludlow, ended at 13-3-6.

“We managed the storm for a while, but Needham’s a great team,” said Weymouth coach Bill McEachern. “This was a great run though and I’m really proud of the character of this team. They peaked at the right time.”

Needham's Hugh Campbell Keyes tallies on a header that beat Weymouth keeper Bo Carley for a second-half goal in Tuesday's Division 1 boys' soccer semifinal at Natick High. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Division 2 State

Hopkinton 4, Bedford 3 — As Hopkinton senior captain Peter DiMichele readied to take a free kick just outside the box, fellow senior Aryan Samaga told DiMichele to pass it into the corner to waste time.

Assistant coach Dan Collins had another idea, instructing DiMichele to shoot.

DiMichele’s rip corralled off the corner of the left post and the crossbar and bounced past the touchline with three and a half minutes to play, holding as the winner in a Division 2 semifinal matchup against over No. 3 Bedford at Doyle Field in Leominster. The No. 2 Hillers (19-1-2) will play in the final for the first time in program history against the winner of No. 1 Oliver Ames and No. 12 Plymouth North in the final on Saturday at a time and venue to be determined.

“It’s got to be up there, it’s definitely the best this season,” said DiMichele. “We’re now in the state finals, there’s no better feeling. It’s crazy, it’s unbelievable.”

The back-and-forth contest in the snow featured six second-half goals. Senior Sean Golembiewski struck twice from close range to keep the Hillers ahead after Samaga headed home a first-half goal.

The Buccaneers (14-3-2) received two goals from senior Devander Kauskik and another off the foot of sophomore Spencer Goss, showing tremendous resolve to get back in the game after being down three goals.

After winning twice in overtime and another time in penalty kicks, the win represented another gritty performance by the Hillers.

Advertisement

“The maturity and I think that one of the key qualities of this team is their grit,” said Hopkinton coach Garrett Sawyer. “We’ve won a lot of close games late in the regular season, we’ve just won three overtimes leading up to this game, so they are really mentally tough.”

Division 3 State

Newburyport 1, Stoneham 0 — Newburyport was knocking. The ninth-seeded Clippers were dominating against No. 12 Stoneham in a Division 3 semifinal matchup at Manning Field in Lynn , but were unable to break through.

With both teams knotted up in a scoreless stalemate, and 90 seconds remaining in regulation, Newburyport senior forward James Forrest-Hay sent the ball through to classmate Caelan Twichell, who launched a rocket to the top left corner from 20 yards out, sending the Clippers (22-0-0) to the state final for the first time in school history.

“I looked up, [Twichell] yelled to me,” Forrest-Hay said. “I played it through. He just took a touch in and just smacked it to the top corner. Poetry in motion, pretty much.”

The senior duo has combined for 36 goals for the Clippers this season and have been playing together since third grade. With a team led by 18 seniors and one win away from an undefeated state title run, Newburyport coach Shawn Bleau could only describe the moment in one way.

“It’s been awesome,” Bleau said. “Big steps to get to this point, a little bit by bit every year, and now to have this with our seniors, it’s been awesome.”

The Spartans (10-8-4) had their storybook run cut short after entering the tournament at .500, but Stoneham coach Jeff Kirkland said he was proud of his side for sticking with a dominant Newburyport team.

“These guys got a little bit of a Cinderella feel to them,” Kirkland said. “I love these guys. They worked hard. They should be proud of themselves.”

Newburyport will face the winner of Wednesday night’s semifinal matchup between No. 2 Dedham and No. 3 Belchertown on Saturday.

“All of us are really close,” Twichell said. “It’s just amazing to be all together and winning with this team.”

Division 5 State

Sutton 1, Douglas 0 — Justin Cao netted the game winner in the second overtime period as the second-seeded Sammies (14-3-4) advanced to the Division 5 state championship game on Saturday against the winner of No. 1 Bromfield and No. 4 Gardner.

Globe correspondents Matt Doherty reported from Natick, Cam Kerry from Leominster, and Joe Pohoryles from Lynn, To report scores, call 617-9292860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com.