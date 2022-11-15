Goalie Jeremy Swayman is back at Bruins practice and appears close to playing

The netminder returned to practice Tuesday, two weeks after he hurt his knee in a win at Pittsburgh. He looked to be full-go, participating in every drill along with Linus Ullmark and third-stringer Keith Kinkaid .

“Swayman’s ahead of schedule,” said coach Jim Montgomery. “He’s starting to check boxes. We’ll see how he feels tomorrow.”

The coach wasn’t sure whether Swayman would be available for Thursday’s game against the Flyers or Saturday’s game against the Blackhawks.

“I’m going to do everything I can do be game-ready,” Swayman said.

Ullmark has been spectacular (11-1-0, 1.96, .936) while making a league-high 13 appearances. Montgomery said he would like to have “more of a split going” when Swayman is good to go.

The Bruins hit the road next week, with a Monday date at the Lightning and Wednesday at the Panthers, before coming home for a Black Friday matinee (1 p.m.) against the Hurricanes.

Swayman was hurt when his left leg bent awkwardly in a goal-mouth collision with Patrice Bergeron in that game against the Penguins. He said he was optimistic in the moments after the injury.

“I’ve never been carried off the ice before,” Swayman said. “Never want to again. I was feeling it out right when I got off the ice, and being able to put weight on it was definitely a positive.”

The next few days had Swayman crediting the medical staffs of both the Penguins and Bruins. He remained in town the day after the game, flew with the team to New York, and took the train home on his own.

“It all started in Pittsburgh, actually, with their medical staff treating me as their own,” Swayman said. “Got me in the right direction. The University of Pittsburgh getting me in, getting the MRI right away the next day, then letting [trainer] Scotty Waugh and the crew here take over. I couldn’t be in better hands.”

He also saluted Nick Foligno, who is standing in for Swayman in the postgame goalie-hug ritual, for giving him a lift.

“I’ve got so many good things to say about that guy,” Swayman said. “Something a lot of people probably don’t know, I was on the train back to Boston from New York the next day. He texted me for my address and said, ‘My wife made you a ton of food and she’s going to drop it off.’

“I couldn’t believe it. When I got home, there’s a huge bag with like a gallon and a half of homemade chicken soup, like 30 turkey meatballs, a bunch of peppers and cookies and stuff. It brought me to tears, almost. It was really amazing.

“The character that he has, that’s something that I’m going to remember and definitely pass along my whole career, because I’m never going to forget that.”

Room to improve

At 14-2-0, what do the Bruins need to guard against? Montgomery had a few ideas.

“No. 1 is complacency,” he said. “Getting comfortable. Two, learning how to get better while you’re having success. It’s really hard; we kind of get blind spots, and we need to make sure we don’t have blind spots.

“We’re being analytical and critical of our own game and seeing where we need to grow, and at the same time not trying to be perfect. It’s a balance.”

Another area is five-on-five scoring, and the coach feels puck possession is a reason why the Bruins (league-high 64 goals, 4.0 per game) have seen slower growth in that area.

Montgomery wants to see sharper breakouts to get speed on the attack. He wants his charges to display a tighter forecheck. The first forward (F1) is getting there, he said, but the second (F2) and third (F3) forwards aren’t arriving on time for loose pucks. He also said puck management, particularly decisions at the offensive blue line, can be better.

“I think we’re looking for easy offense,” Montgomery said. “The longer you make them defend, the more holes there’s going to be. Someone’s going to make a mistake. It’s not easy to do, because teams are trying to outnumber you in certain situations to deny you possession.

“We need to come up with a better plan as coaches to give them where the soft spots are to possess, and have people get to those areas, and players have to do a better job of winning one-on-one battles to create possession.”

Review is in order

The Bruins said they hired a team, headed by former US Attorney General Loretta Lynch of the law firm Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison, to conduct an independent (and publicly disclosed) review of their player-vetting process following the Mitchell Miller fiasco … Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci were missing from practice for maintenance reasons … Derek Forbort, who had hand surgery Nov. 3, was expected to be out 4-6 weeks. Montgomery said the defenseman is “a long ways away,” but he has resumed skating … Tuesday was another reminder that Brad Marchand loves scoring in practice. In a two-on-two mini-game, he kept his distance from Matt Grzelcyk on a breakaway and snapped one past Swayman, then raised his stick and nodded as he glided back to the line.

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.