Here are the prospects the Red Sox protected — and exposed — for the Rule 5 draft

Rafaela, Walter, and Murphy were all slam dunks. Rafaela, who hit .299/.342/.538 with 21 homers and 28 steals between High A and Double A, is among the top prospects in the system. His center-field defense would rank as elite in the big leagues right now, and his ability to move around the field (other outfield positions, shortstop, or elsewhere) would likewise make the 22-year-old relatively easy to keep on a big league roster if he were selected in the Rule 5 draft.

Super-utility standout Ceddanne Rafaela headlines a group of five Red Sox prospects who have been added to the 40-man roster to protect them in next month’s Rule 5 draft. Rafaela, lefthanders Brandon Walter and Chris Murphy, middle infielder David Hamilton, and outfielder Wilyer Abreu were all added.

Walter, 26, went 3-3 with a 3.59 ERA and an amazing 75-7 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 57⅔ innings in Double A and Triple A before a neck injury (bulging cervical disk) ended his season in early June. He has three quality big league pitches and will be a starting depth option next season if healthy.

Murphy, 24, went 7-11 with a 4.03 ERA and 23.0 percent strikeout rate over 152 innings in Double A and Triple A. Though he hit a wall late in the year that hurt his final numbers, he showed the mix of a potential back-of-the-rotation starter with a solid fallback as a multi-inning reliever.

In his first year after being acquired from the Brewers in the Hunter Renfroe trade, Hamilton, 25, hit .251/.338/.402 with 70 steals — believed to be a Red Sox minor league record — while spending the entire season in Double A. While he’s likely a future bench contributor, his speed and above-average defense at short and second are appealing given the rules changes next season (limits on pitchers throwing to first, larger bases, no shifts).

Abreu, a 23-year-old lefthanded hitter who was acquired from the Astros in the Christian Vázquez trade, hit .247/.399/.435 with 19 homers, 31 steals, and an astounding 114 walks (second most in the minors) while playing solid outfield defense. He’ll join Rafaela as outfield depth in Triple A.

The Sox left a few prominent prospects unprotected.

They did not add righthander Thaddeus Ward, 25, who posted a 2.28 ERA and 31.0 percent strikeout rate in 51⅓ innings spanning four levels (concluding in Double A) in his return from Tommy John surgery while showing one of the better sliders in the system.

They also left off 20-year-old righthander Wikelman Gonzalez — among the pitchers with the most upside in the system, though he has pitched just 17 innings above Single A — as well as infielders Eddinson Paulino and Brainer Bonaci (both well-regarded potential utility players who spent the year in Single A).

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @alexspeier.