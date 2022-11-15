Jayson Tatum has been undeniably brilliant for the Celtics, but it’s a little early for MVP conversations

And the Jayson-Tatum-for-MVP campaign is all the rage.

It is the middle of November. The Celtics have the NBA’s best record (11-3), have won seven straight, and have played roughly 17 percent of their schedule.

ayson Tatum is doing it all for the Celtics this season.

“Tatum’s The One.’’ “Why Not The Best?’’ “Yes, He Can.’’

These veteran eyes have never seen anything like it. The Celtics haven’t yet played an NBA month, but Green Teamers are going door-to-door to spread the word of Tatum’s candidacy. This would be like dubbing Rafael Devers American League MVP in the middle of May. Or pushing Tom Brady after the first three games of an NFL season.

When Tatum stepped to the free throw line with four seconds left in Boston’s come-from-behind), 126-122 win over the Thunder at the Garden Monday, storming back from 15 points down, Causeway fans chanted, “M-V-P! M-V-P!’’

Another precinct heard from.

Only four Celtics have been league MVP. Bob Cousy was the second-ever winner in 1957. Bill Russell won it five times between 1958-65. Dave Cowens got it when Boston won a franchise-best 68 games in 1973. Larry Bird won three in a row from 1984-86. John Havlicek never won it. Nor Paul Pierce.

And certainly none of them ever got the Tatum treatment before Thanksgiving.

“In my case, nothing was talked about until probably the playoffs,’’ Cousy said Monday. “Obviously, the sport and the individuals get a lot more attention now.’’

The NBA world is very different now. A Monday Google search for “Jayson Tatum MVP” yielded almost a quarter of a billion results.

Why? Locally, one need look no further than NBC Sports Boston where “Tatum-for-MVP” is likely soon to be a daily one-hour program. When it comes to Green Teaming, these guys make WBZ-TV Ch. 4′s “All Access” look like a Patriot-hatin’ outlet run by the late Arlen Specter. The Full Rochie’s got nothing on the Full Scal.

‘’The whole thing is pretty unique to the NBA,’’ said NBC Sports Boston’s Chris Forsberg, who penned a Tatum-for-MVP column Sunday. “I mean, I don’t think anyone’s talking about the Hart Memorial Trophy (NHL MVP) right now.’’

Tatum and Marcus Smart celebrate after Smart hit a key basket late in the fourth quarter Monday night at TD Garden. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

“It’s really because of two things,’’ said Forsberg’s teammate, Brian Scalabrine, who loves Tatum more than CBS cameras love Bob and Jonathan Kraft. “Number one is the gambling element. Every time I go on a show or podcast, they are talking about the betting odds on Tatum for MVP.

“The other thing is this new generation of players. They want recognition and gold stars. They grew up in that AAU world where there are always trophies and they become important to them.’’

Tatum made no bones about his interest in the award after Monday’s win.

“It’s always been a dream of mine,’’ said the Celtic star. “It’s like an honor to even be mentioned, as far as the honor of winning MVP. It was not a goal of mine coming into the season, but I wanted to play at an MVP level, meaning playing great basketball. Being efficient, being on one of the best teams . . . Along the way, if we win enough games and I play well enough and I’m able to win that, that’s a dream come true.‘’

Denver’s Nikola Jokic won the last two MVP Awards and Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo won the two before that. Both are in the hunt again this year, as are Dallas’s Luka Doncic, Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid, and Memphis’s Ja Morant.

When the Celtics played without Jaylen Brown, Al Horford, and Malcolm Brogdon in Detroit, Tatum carried the Celtics to their sixth straight win. He went into Monday’s action ranked third in scoring with 32.3 points per game, trailing only Doncic and Steph Curry. Tatum also led early-season Celtic victories over Denver and Memphis in which he outplayed his MVP competitiors.

Head coaches tend to shy away from individual award conversations, so I asked Celtic coach Joe Mazzulla if he discouraged the nonstop narrative so early in the season.

“I don’t discourage it,’’ said Mazzulla. “I focus on what an individual can do to help the team win. Jayson is making good reads on the offensive end. He’s expanded his game and it’s made him a better offensive player. It’s just growth. Any time you go through something — whether it’s good or bad — it’s good if you come through to the other side having learned from that.’’

Tatum still needs work on court composure. Like a lot of NBA stars, he’s constantly complaining to the zebras and he was slapped with his third technical of the season Monday while scoring 27 (a lethargic 9 of 23 from the floor) with 10 rebounds.

Boston’s former MVPs think he’s worthy of consideration.

“He’s a legit candidate,’’ said Cousy. “He touches all the bases. He seems to have improved this year. He’s getting more done defensively. His passing responsibilities have improved. He still looks for his shot, as he should do but when he dribbles into those double teams, he’s looking for a free guy. Durant and [James] Harden don’t do that. They shoot it every time they have it in their hands. Tatum has become much more democratic in that regard. I think some of [MVP voting] has to do with where the team finishes, but he’s a legitimate candidate, no question.”

“He looks better,’’ added Cowens. “His whole game is just more efficient. He does a lot of things well. No question he could be MVP. It depends on their record. Doncic and Tatum are kind of similar players — size wise and with what they can do. Tatum just looks like he has a complete offensive game now and he does a pretty good job on the defensive end, too.’’

Like Cousy, Cowens is somewhat bemused that this is a topic in November.

“It was really kind of a secret the year I got it,’’ said Cowens. “There wasn’t any talk. I found out I had won at the end of the season, right before a home [playoff] game. Somebody came into the locker room and said, ‘you were named the MVP.’ And I was like, ‘Really? No (expletive)? They said ‘we needed a photo,’ so somebody used the ankle tape and put “MVP” on a basketball and we took a picture and I think it was in the paper the next day.’’

A thousand years ago. Before DraftKings and AAU trophies and endless news cycles. When dinosaurs and Russell and Chamberlain roamed the parquet floor.