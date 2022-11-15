Mets’ Buck Showalter becomes first to win four Manager of the Year awards with four teams

Buck Showalter won the National League Manager of the Year prize in a very tight race, becoming just the third person to win a fourth Manager of the Year award and the first to win with four different franchises. He won with the Yankees in 1994, Rangers in 2004, Orioles in 2014, and now the Mets.

The other four-time winners are Hall of Famers Bobby Cox and Tony La Russa.

“The game has changed,” Showalter said of his four awards in four decades. “But in a lot of ways it’s stayed the same.”