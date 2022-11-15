Mets’ Buck Showalter becomes first to win four Manager of the Year awards with four teams

Buck Showalter won the National League Manager of the Year prize in a very tight race, becoming just the third person to win a fourth Manager of the Year award and the first to win with four different franchises. He won with the Yankees in 1994, Rangers in 2004, Orioles in 2014, and now the Mets.
The other four-time winners are Hall of Famers Bobby Cox and Tony La Russa.
“The game has changed,” Showalter said of his four awards in four decades. “But in a lot of ways it’s stayed the same.”
Showalter received eight of 30 first-place votes, 10 second-place votes, and 77 total points, edging Dodgers skipper Dave Roberts, who finished second. Roberts also earned eight-first-place votes but had just four second-place votes for 57 points.
Atlanta’s Brian Snitker, who won the award in 2018, finished third with 55 points. He received seven first-place votes. The voting was done by a Baseball Writers’ Association of America panel.
Showalter led the Mets to the second-best regular season in franchise history, finishing with 101 wins, which was a 24-win improvement over 2021. They finished second in the NL East to the Braves.
The 66-year-old Showalter brought a sense of stability and gravitas to a franchise that had been saddled with on- and off-the-field issues over the past several seasons.