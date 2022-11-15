The Raiders job seemed perfect for Josh McDaniels, but so far it’s a disaster

He had a quality quarterback in Derek Carr. A competitive roster that just went 10-7 and made the playoffs in 2021. A sparkling new stadium and practice facility. And an owner who has shown patience.

Everything about the Raiders head coaching position seemed right for Josh McDaniels, compared with his disastrous stint in Denver 12 years ago.

After their latest loss, a 25-20 embarrassment to the Colts, Carr was reduced to tears and questioned his teammates’ effort. Receiver Davante Adams called out his teammates for not being “fully bought in.” McDaniels answered questions Monday about his job security, just 10 weeks into a four-year contract. And owner Mark Davis was compelled to give McDaniels a vote of confidence.

A team with Carr, Adams, Hunter Renfrow, Darren Waller, and Maxx Crosby is supposed to be closer to 7-2 than 2-7.

“We’re in the process of building something,” Davis said Monday, via the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “As far as Josh goes, I have no issues. I’m getting to know him a lot better. When you sign someone to a contract, don’t you expect him to fulfill the contract? I like Josh. I think he’s doing a fantastic job.”

The Raiders thought they would be building on last year’s playoff appearance under former interim coach Rich Bisaccia. Davis perhaps didn’t help manage expectations for McDaniels when he said at January’s introductory press conference, “It’s not a rebuild. It’s not a reload. It’s just taking this to the next level and getting to that Super Bowl and winning some championships.”

But bringing in McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler meant changing everything — new plays, new terminology, new ways of contextualizing the game. Like switching from French to Japanese. McDaniels brought former Patriots coaches and former Patriots players to help with the transition.

Ziegler, a former Patriot who was hired in concert with McDaniels, urged patience earlier this month when the Raiders were 2-5.

“We’re seven games into a new regime, a new organization, a new way of doing things,” Ziegler said. “For us, it hasn’t gone as quick as we would have liked it to go, but we’re not wavering from our approach. We’re going to stick with our plan, improve it as we go along, and we’re confident the results will come.”

But a lot of players and fans didn’t think the Raiders needed “a new way of doing things.” They made the playoffs last year after two shocking events hit back-to-back — the firing of coach Jon Gruden and the arrest and release of receiver Henry Ruggs.

The players loved how Bisaccia kept the team together, and many were disappointed when he did not keep the job. McDaniels is feeling the weight of that.

“Just don’t have enough guys that are fully bought in,” Adams said. “I don’t think people are like, you know, ‘F what [McDaniels] is talking about’ or ‘I’m going against the grain.’ It’s just a matter of executing when it’s time. … It means playing a complete game, every minute of the game, giving it everything you’ve got.”

McDaniels was picky in pursuing head coaching jobs after going 11-17 with the Broncos in 2009-10, but this couldn’t be going worse. His Raiders lost 17-point leads in losses to the Chiefs and Jaguars, and a 20-0 halftime lead in a loss to the Cardinals. They are 0-6 in one-score games. And they were shut out two weeks ago in New Orleans, not crossing midfield until two minutes remained in the game. McDaniels is now 13-24 overall as a coach, 7-24 in his last 31 games.

“I think there’s a process that we’re trying to go through,” he said. “Certainly, slower and more painful than anybody wants it to be.”

Roster-wise, not much has gone right, either. Adams, Waller, and Renfrow have been on the field together for just 62 snaps, per The Athletic. Waller and Renfrow are currently on injured reserve, and the Review-Journal reported Tuesday that Waller was one of the players Carr and Adams were referring to as not being “fully bought in.”

However, McDaniels doesn’t exactly look overmatched or underqualified. His team isn’t last in the league in penalties, scoring, and red zone, as the Broncos are under Nathaniel Hackett. The Raiders are 14th in points, 21st in penalty yards, and their seven giveaways are tied for the fewest in the NFL. Other than the Saints loss, every game has been close.

The main problem, as it has been for two decades, is defense. They are 28th in points allowed. Their six takeaways and 10 sacks are the fewest in the NFL. Chandler Jones, the big offseason acquisition, has half a sack and no other impact plays in nine games.

There is reason to believe that Davis genuinely wants to give McDaniels at least another season to get things right. He gave Gruden a 10-year contract and was hoping for that kind of stability with McDaniels.

Davis also isn’t a multi-billionaire, like many of his fellow owners. Firing McDaniels also would mean firing Ziegler, and buying out the remaining three years of their contracts, then spending millions on another coach/GM duo. It seems unlikely that Davis wants to dig that deep into his wallet.

But changes are likely coming after the season. If McDaniels and Ziegler keep their jobs, defensive coordinator Patrick Graham could be the one taking the fall. McDaniels and Ziegler would be smart to turn over more of the roster this offseason. They need more of their own guys and fewer Gruden/Bisaccia holdovers.

Even Carr could be gone next year, with only $5.6 million in dead salary-cap money and a $33 million salary that doesn’t become guaranteed until the third day of the league year in March.

Davis did the right thing Monday by speaking up and supporting McDaniels, even if the “vote of confidence” has often been a kiss of death. McDaniels is the one taking the heat, but Davis is the one who decided to make wholesale changes last offseason. Davis is the one who chose to switch from French to Japanese and thought everything would run smoothly.

That doesn’t mean McDaniels ultimately won’t take the fall, however.

“If somebody tells me that my time is done, then my time is done,” McDaniels said. “I’m not going to coach like that. I’m going to coach these guys the same way that I’ve coached them and try to lead the right way, with a good, positive attitude and outlook.”

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com.