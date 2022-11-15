Raiders owner Mark Davis says Josh McDaniels is doing a ‘fantastic job’, expects him to remain as coach

“I like Josh. I think he’s doing a fantastic job. That’s why I hired him,” Davis said. “We did an exhaustive search and found the person we believe is going to bring the Raiders to greatness.”

Davis said he’s still getting to know McDaniels, who is in the first year of a four-year contract. Before joining the Raiders this year, McDaniels spent more than a decade as offensive coordinator in New England.

Raiders owner Mark Davis said Monday that he has no issues with head coach Josh McDaniels despite the team’s 2-7 start, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

According to The Athletic’s Jeff Howe, McDaniels was told he will return to coach the Raiders next season.

Davis’s comments came a day after the Raiders lost to a struggling Colts team that led by interim coach Jeff Saturday, who coached his first NFL game without any prior coaching experience in the league on Sunday.

Davis acknowledged that the Raiders are not where he expects them to be yet, but expressed that he still has faith in McDaniels.

“Life isn’t static. It’s fluid,” Davis said. “You want to win at the end of the year and be the one holding the trophy. Obviously, we’re not there yet. I know it’s frustrating for the fan base. I feel for them. I’m a fan as well.”

When asked if he thought McDaniels is the long-term solution as the Raiders’ head coach, Davis replied “Why wouldn’t I?”

“When you sign someone to a contract, don’t you expect him to fulfill the contract?” Davis said.