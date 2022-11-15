Rams receiver Cooper Kupp will have ankle surgery, miss at least four weeks

Kupp, the AP’s Offensive Player of the Year last season after winning the triple crown of receiving, sprained his ankle in the Rams’ 27-17 loss to Arizona on Sunday. Kupp will have surgery Wednesday, but McVay did not rule out a return this season for his top offensive playmaker.

Starting left tackle Alaric Jackson will miss the rest of the year because of blood clots, and starting right guard Chandler Brewer will be out 4-6 weeks after knee surgery, coach Sean McVay said Tuesday while revealing the latest injury setbacks to the defending champions’ dismal season.

Los Angeles Rams receiver Cooper Kupp will have surgery on his sprained right ankle, sidelining the Super Bowl MVP for at least the next four weeks while on injured reserve.

“Obviously you never, ever replace a player like Cooper Kupp,” McVay said. “But we’ve got to figure out the best way to accentuate the skill sets of the guys that will be playing.”

McVay said the recovery time for Kupp’s procedure is typically 5-6 weeks. The Rams (3-6) have eight games left.

Kupp is second in the NFL with 75 catches, while his 812 receiving yards and six touchdown receptions are fifth. He was injured when he landed awkwardly after trying to catch a poorly thrown pass from backup quarterback John Wolford.

Matthew Stafford could return this weekend at New Orleans after missing a game in the concussion protocol, but he won’t have his favorite target.

Kupp has accounted for more than 35% of the Rams’ receptions this season, the highest rate for any player in the league. Their second-leading receiver, tight end Tyler Higbee, has 31 fewer catches than Kupp.

Kupp’s absence, along with injuries to two more offensive line starters, will be another collective setback for Los Angeles’ struggling offense, which is 31st in the NFL in yards per game (282.7), 29th in scoring (16.4), and last in yards rushing (68.1).

Jackson had been praised since taking over at left tackle for injured Joseph Noteboom, but the undrafted free agent from Iowa needs medication for blood clots, McVay said. Jackson had started six games this season at guard and tackle.

Brewer, who began the season on the Rams’ practice squad, joined the starting lineup for the past two games and performed well.

Commanders spoil Eagles’ perfection

Ron Rivera held a football and choked back tears as he tried to address the Commanders. He could barely get through his words. This win was for his mom, who died two weeks ago.

“My mother would have been proud,” Washington’s coach said as he walked off to an ovation from his players.

Rivera had reason to feel appreciative of this effort. The Commanders navigated another week of turmoil — this time, team owner Dan Snyder was sued by the District of Columbia — and played the role of spoiler, thwarting yet another perfect season.

The Commanders kept the Eagles off-kilter most of the game and forced four turnovers against one of the most ball-secure teams in the league in a 32-21 win on Monday night. The Eagles lost for the first time in nine games.

“I’ve always felt that we have got the kind of guys in that locker room that can do things, and we’re starting to see it come together,” Rivera said. “And we’ve still got a ways to go, and we’ve still got a lot to learn.”

The win over an undefeated team might sound familiar — Washington (then known as the Washington Football Team) knocked off Pittsburgh in 2020 to end the Steelers’ 11-0 start.

Taylor Heinicke thrust his arm in the air in celebration and put his fingers to his lips to shush the Eagles and the haters as he walked off the field a winner and improved to 3-1 this season as a starter. He threw for 211 yards, no touchdowns, and one interception while steering clock-killing drives that sparked the upset.

“It’s probably the biggest win of my career,” he said. “It’s a division opponent, undefeated at their place, Monday night. It can’t get much better than that.”

Heinicke again started for the injured Carson Wentz, who is on injured reserve following surgery to repair a broken finger. Wentz washed out last year in Indianapolis and could find himself fighting for the starting spot whenever he returns.

“They should stay with Taylor,” tweeted retired Washington great Joe Theismann.

The Super Bowl champion QB’s endorsement creates buzz, but won’t matter much to Rivera. Terry McLaurin had eight catches for 128 yards and the Commanders got 1-yard rushing touchdowns from Antonio Gibson and Brian Robinson. Joey Slye kicked field goals of 44, 58, 32, and 55 yards.

Heinicke said he understood the team traded for Wentz to become the starter and that he could return Sunday against Houston.

“Whatever decision they want to make, let’s go,” he said. “If I’m backing up Carson next week, great. I’m going to help him any way I can to get ready for the Texans game.”

NFL looking at games in Spain, France

The NFL wants to keep its European tour going now that Germany has joined Britain in hosting games. Spain and France are atop the league’s wish list as it continues to look internationally for revenue growth.

The Buccaneers beat the Seahawks, 21-16, on Sunday in Munich — a first for Germany as part of a four-year deal that the league hopes will extend long term. London has hosted regular-season games since 2007.

Beyond Germany, which could also get additional games soon, the league’s analysis of fan growth and commercial potential puts Spain and France “very much on our radar,” said Brett Gosper, NFL Head of UK and Europe.

“We need to do our homework to make sure that there is the possibility of a place to land any games in those markets, gauge interest of the host stadia, gauge interest of the host city, even the government, as to their enthusiasm to help us bring a game,” Gosper said.

Spain has a slight edge because the Bears and Dolphins have “home marketing” rights in the country. The NFL has divvied up international rights to interested teams covering 10 countries including Australia, Brazil, Canada, Germany, Ghana, Mexico, and the UK. No teams have rights in France.

There are five international games this season: three in London, one in Munich, and one in Mexico City on Nov. 21 when the Cardinals play the 49ers.

International expansion was one reason why the NFL added a 17th game to the schedule. The league has committed to playing four international games each season, and teams are required to play a “home” game abroad once every eight seasons.

Outside of that commitment, a team with rights in a country can opt to play home games there, as the Jaguars do in London. Jacksonville has played there nine times and has a three-year deal to play an annual “home” game at Wembley Stadium.

“A team might choose to do that. That’s a real possibility but again not imminent,” Gosper said.

Gosper said there are “a lot of synergies” with Spain considering the NFL’s large Spanish-speaking fan base. Nine teams have marketing rights in Mexico.

“France is a little bit outside of that and it’s its own market and culture,” Gosper said, “but at the same time it’s an incredibly strong sports media market where returns could be higher and faster than Spain.”