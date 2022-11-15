Terry Francona collects third AL Manager of the Year award after leading upstart Guardians to division crown

Baltimore’s Brandon Hyde finished second — earning nine first-place votes and 79 points — after leading the Orioles to a 31-win turnaround. Seattle’s Scott Servais was third with one first-place vote, eight second-place votes, and 14 third-place votes. He led the Mariners back to the postseason this season, breaking a playoff drought that lasted two decades.

Francona received 17 of 30 first-place votes and nine second-place votes for 112 points from a Baseball Writers’ Association of America panel.

Cleveland’s Terry Francona was voted the American League Manager of the Year on Tuesday night, winning the award for the third time in 10 seasons after leading the Guardians to the AL Central title.

Houston’s Dusty Baker finished fourth, while New York’s Aaron Boone was fifth.

A two-time World Series winner with the Red Sox, Francona’s 10th season in Cleveland may have been his best managing job.

Baseball’s youngest team, the Guardians unexpectedly won the AL Central, overtaking the Chicago White Sox in September and running away with the division. Cleveland then swept Tampa Bay in the wild-card round before losing in five games to the Yankees in the AL Division Series.

Francona made it through the season after major health issues forced him to leave the team in 2020 and 2021. The 63-year-old said he was re-energized by his young team, which had 17 players make their big-league debuts this season.

He intends to return in 2023, but Francona and the Guardians have an open agreement that would allow him to step aside if he needed.

Steinbrenner feeling good after meeting Judge

Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner held a one-on-one meeting with Aaron Judge to make sure the star free agent slugger knows how much New York wants him back.

“I do believe he wants to be a Yankee. I think we’ve got a good thing going here,” Steinbrenner said Tuesday during a 30-minute question-and-answer session with reporters at the Major League Baseball owners meeting.

Judge turned down an offer from the Yankees ahead of opening day that would have been worth $213.5 million from 2023-29. Steinbrenner said he approved general manager Brian Cashman making the offer public since he thought it would leak out.

Steinbrenner says other commitments wouldn’t restrain the Yankees in talks with Judge.

“We know where we’re at, and I can tell you that that’s not going to stop us,” he said.

Judge set an American League record with 62 homers and tied for the major league lead with 131 RBIs. The likely AL MVP, he has said his preference is to remain with the Yankees.

Rizzo re-ups with Yankees

Anthony Rizzo is staying with the Yankees, agreeing to a $40 million, two-year contract.

Rizzo gets $17 million in each of the next two seasons, and the deal for the first baseman includes a $20 million team option for 2025 with a $6 million buyout. Rizzo had opted out of his previous contract with New York, giving up a $16 million salary for 2023.

Now 33, Rizzo hit .224 with 75 RBIs and had 32 home runs for the fourth time in his career. While the Yankees led the major leagues with 254 home runs, just 77 were by lefthanded batters.

Perez, Pederson take qualifying offers

Outfielder Joc Pederson and lefthander Martín Pérez were the only players to accept $19.65 million qualifying offers from their former teams and end their free agency.

Pederson decided to stay with the Giants and Pérez with the Rangers. Qualifying offers began after the 2012 season, and only 10 of 124 offers have been accepted.

Judge, Jacob deGrom, and Xander Bogaerts were among those who declined the offers, joined by Dansby Swanson, Trea Turner, Willson Contreras, Carlos Rodón, Chris Bassitt, Brandon Nimmo, Nathan Eovaldi, and Tyler Anderson.

Royals agree with O’Hearn

The Royals and first baseman Ryan O’Hearn agreed to a $1.4 million contract to avoid salary arbitration. He hit .239 with one homer and 16 RBIs while in 67 games while ceding playing time last season to Nick Pratto and Vinnie Pasquantino . . . The Rays traded infielder-outfielder Miles Mastrobuoni to the Cubs for minor league righthander Alfredo Zárraga. Mastrobuoni made his major league debut in 2022, appearing in eight games and going 3 for 16 (.188) with one run scored. The 27-year old hit .286 with 29 homers and 242 RBIs in 615 minor league games. Zárraga, who turns 22 Wednesday made his pro debut in 2022, going 1-0 with a 1.93 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 17 games between Class A Myrtle Beach and Class A South Bend . . . Reliever Rafael Montero finalized a $34.5 million, three-year contract to remain with the World Series champion Astros, a deal that could be worth $36.75 million over three seasons. The 32-year-old righthander, who was acquired at the 2021 trade deadline from Seattle, gets $11.5 million in each of the next three seasons. Montero had a career-low 2.37 ERA, going 5-2 with 14 saves, 73 strikeouts in 68⅓ innings and a 1.02 WHIP in a career-high 71 games.