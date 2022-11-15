With a nose for the ball, Tewksbury digs out of early deficit to beat Newburyport in Division 3 girls’ volleyball semifinals

“It was really, really awesome to see us come back from a deficit [in the first set], because not only does that take skill, but it takes an incredible amount of poise to be able to do that,” Luppi said.

Second-seeded Tewksbury used a steadying flow and some highlight-reel diving digs to register a 25-22, 25-14, 25-22 victory against No. 3 Newburyport at Lowell High. The Redmen rallied to win the first set and dominated the second en route to the program’s first state final appearance

When a Tewksbury girls’ volleyball player lets a hittable ball reach the floor in practice, coach Allison Luppi makes them run a lap. In Wednesday’s Division 3 semifinal against Newburyport, Luppi’s adherence to the non-negotiables paid off.

Senior outside hitter Carinna Barron (15 kills, 17 digs, 4 aces) and senior setter Kiley Kennedy (21 assists, 11 digs) connected several times to close out the first set and relentlessly attacked. Newburyport (20-4) failed to generate enough momentum with untimely hitting errors, and Ava Fernandes (10 digs) made some sprawling saves to keep Tewksbury’s defense on lockdown.

Barron said that her squad’s nose for the volleyball has been honed from years of running laps.

“Even from my freshman year, I’ve been doing it every single year. It’s definitely boosted everybody,” she said. “And seeing other teammates dive for the ball also helps. You just want to put everything on the court.”

Tewksbury (20-4) advances to play top-seeded Dennis-Yarmouth in the Division 3 final at Worcester State (day/time TBA). Luppi believes that if her offense flows smoothly through her stars, her team can line up a state championship.

“I need my big players to play big, and that’s what it comes down to,” she said.

Division 4 State

Joseph Case 3, Lynnfield — Olivia Silva could have set the ball, but in a 24-23 game, she wasn’t sure if there would be another opportunity for a closeout. So the senior setter (25 assists) tipped the ball over the net for the clincher, and her Joseph Case teammates soon were at her side, jumping in celebration of their trip to the state final.

With an 18-25, 25-22, 25-23, 25-23 semifinal victory over second-seeded Lynnfield (20-4) at Canton High, the No. 3 Cardinals (23-1) are back in the final for the first time since their championship run in 2016.

“It was probably [one of the] top five best moments of my life,” Silva said. “It was surreal, I wouldn’t trade it for the world. It was crazy.”

Lynnfield took first set, but Case, playing its game well, stuck with its plan.

“Defense is our game. We pride ourselves on that,” Case coach Brendan Kelly said. “This time of year is the fun part for coaches, we’re individual game planning. We had a game plan that we wanted to come in and do.”

Junior Hannah Storm (11 kills) and senior Jamie Moniz (nine kills) found ways to make big plays when Lynnfield was going on a run.

“Momentum is the biggest thing that [contributed] to our win today,” Storm said. “We needed a big kill to combat one of their big kills, and we kept it going from there because it gave us confidence that we can beat them.”

The Cardinals trailed in each of the sets they won, but secured five points in a row to get the set point in the second set, eight in a row toward the end of the third, and four in a row to take a 24-22 lead in the fourth.

“We play the short score stuff all the time in practice,” Kelly said. “We get into that situation, it’s reassuring that we do this all the time, we practice this.”

Seniors Ella Gizmunt (26 kills) and Celia Carbone (40 assists Tuesday, passing 1,000 for her career) starred for the Pioneers. But Lynnfield couldn’t get away from making errors. Particularly in the third set, they sent three shots out of bounds to give Case a 3-0 lead.

“I can write novels about this group, about these seniors,” Lynnfield coach Brent Ashley said. “When they were coming in, the first seniors I coached were going out and that was my undefeated season. I said they had huge shoes to fill. This group of seniors said ‘we’re up to it.’”

Case will play the Ipswich-Weston winner in the final.

“It means the world to me,” Kelly said. “These are the freshmen who came in with me in 2019. These guys went through a pandemic, they played two seasons with a mask on. They listened to me, they worked so hard for me. This team means everything to me.”

Added Moniz: “I love these girls. I know they have my back. We play together, we’re a close-knit group. We’re always singing on the bus… that’s what makes the team, we all play together.”

Division 3 State

Dennis-Yarmouth 3, Old Rochester 0 — Standing at the serving line in a rematch of the 2021 final, D-Y senior captain Grace Presswood fired an ace as the top-ranked Dolphins (19-5) ousted No. 5 ORR (17-3) in the semifinals with a 25-11, 25-20, 25-14 win at Sandwich High.

D-Y swept the Bulldogs twice during the regular season but coach Dru Sisson said it didn’t factor into the match preparation.

“We threw those last two meetings out the window,” she said. “We know how good [Old Rochester’s] coaching staff is and we didn’t want to overthink it . . . there was also added motivation from last year.”

Presswood (20 kills, 16 digs, 4 aces), Eliana Castano (11 digs and 4 aces), Vivian Costano (35 assists), and Ava Pecorella (seven kills) were stellar.

“They work so well because they trust each other,” she said. “They can play their own game, it’s a family.”

Dennis-Yarmouth will face No. 2 Tewksbury (20–4) in the final at Worcester State, with Sisson hoping her squad leans on their mental toughness.

Globe correspondents Ethan Fuller reported from Lowell, Mike Puzzanghera from Concord, and AJ Traub from Canton. Tyler Foy contributed to this story. To report scores, call 617-9292860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com.



