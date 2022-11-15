Climate activists throw liquid at Klimt painting in Vienna

BERLIN (AP) — Climate activists in Austria on Tuesday attacked a famous painting by artist Gustav Klimt with a black, oily liquid and one then glued himself to the painting’s frame.

Members of the group Last Generation Austria said on Twitter they had attacked the 1915 painting “Death and Life” at the Leopold Museum in Vienna to protest their government's use of fossil energies.

After throwing the liquid on the painting — which was not damaged because it was behind a glass cover — one activist was pushed away by a museum guard while another glued his hand to the painting's frame.