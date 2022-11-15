Wealthy nations offer Indonesia $20 billion to curb coal

The deal is the most ambitious effort yet by wealthy countries to persuade a developing economy to abandon coal, the most polluting of all fossil fuels, in order to keep global warming in check. It was unveiled at the Group of 20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, after more than a year of negotiations between leaders. The news received a flurry of attention in Egypt, where diplomats from nearly 200 countries have gathered since Nov. 6 for a two-week UN climate conference.

SHARM EL SHEIKH, Egypt — Indonesia, one of the world’s largest consumers of coal, pledged to sharply reduce its reliance on the fossil fuel and speed up its transition to renewable power as part of a $20 billion climate finance deal announced Tuesday with the United States, Japan, and other developed countries.

The plan roughly follows the contours of an agreement from last year in which the United States and European countries pledged $8.5 billion in grants and loans to South Africa in exchange for that country’s commitment to retire coal plants, shift to renewable energy, and retrain workers. Similar arrangements, known as Just Energy Transition Partnerships, are also being discussed with Vietnam, Senegal, and India.

As part of the deal, Indonesia has pledged to cap carbon dioxide emissions from its power sector at 290 million tons by 2030, which would require the country to reach peak emissions seven years earlier than expected and curtail its use of coal.

Indonesia will also aim to generate 34 percent of its electricity from renewable sources such as wind and solar power by 2030, up from a current level of about 11 percent.

In exchange, wealthy countries would provide a mix of loans, grants, and private investments to Indonesia, although the precise mix remains to be worked out. Roughly $10 billion would come from the governments of the United States, Japan, Canada, and several European countries including Britain, France, and Germany. Another $10 billion is expected to come from private investors, including banks such as Bank of America and Citibank, according to the US State Department.

Indonesia generates 60 percent of its electricity from coal and was the world’s ninth-biggest emitter of planet-warming carbon dioxide last year. The state-run electric utility has plans to build more than 13 gigawatts of new coal capacity to support the nation’s fast-growing economy and provide electricity to the millions of Indonesians who don’t have reliable access.