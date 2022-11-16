‘Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio’ comes with some strings attached

The odd thing is that the stop-motion animated feature isn’t quite what one might expect from such a master of fantasy and horror. It can be dark and scary, yes. The idea of mortality haunts the movie. Just as often it’s almost as gratingly sentimental as the Robert Zemeckis live-action version , which came out on Disney+ in September. Alexandre Desplat’s score and songs — among other things, the movie’s sort of a musical — are a prime contributor to the sentimentality. This is one movie that would seem very different watched with the sound off.

It’s not just a matter of ego or marketing that “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” comes with the name of its famous co-director attached. The other director is animation veteran Mark Gustafson. There are so many versions of Carlos Collodi’s classic children’s story that flagging del Toro like that simply qualifies as truth in advertising.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

Sebastian J. Cricket, voiced by Ewan McGregor, in "Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio." Netflix

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” — hereafter, “GdTP” — opens Nov. 18 at the Coolidge Corner, Kendall Square, and Dedham Community. It starts streaming on Netflix Dec. 9. Given the opportunity, should it be seen on a big screen? Sure.

Advertisement

“GdTP” is set in Italy and begins during World War I. An implausibly effective aerial bombardment sets the plot in motion. Later on, Fascism will loom large. Mussolini (!) is a minor character. Now there’s a person whose nose should have grown to the size of Sicily. The father of Pinocchio’s friend Candlewick is a Fascist official. In a nicely del Torian touch, he’s voiced by Ron Perlman — yes, Hellboy himself. Del Toro enthusiasts will note that Fascism, of the Spanish sort, significantly figures in his filmography, thanks to “Pan’s Labyrinth” (2006).

From left: Pinocchio, voiced by Gregory Mann, and Count Volpe, voiced by Christoph Waltz. Netflix

The basics of the story are familiar: the humble woodcarver Geppetto (David Bradley), the title character puppet he carves who yearns to be a real boy (Gregory Mann), a helpful cricket (Ewan McGregor, who turns out to have a pretty good singing voice), a couple of dubious characters (Christoph Waltz and Cate Blanchett) who abduct Pinocchio, an adventure that updates Jonah and the whale, and so forth.

Advertisement

As with his choice of historical period, del Toro tinkers with the particulars. The cricket is named Sebastian J. (which stand for Jiminy?). The dubious characters, Count Volpe and Spazzatura, are human and a chimpanzee, respectively. All the voice actors are fine, with McGregor probably the best. But Blanchett clearly is having the most fun.

In the movie’s most marvelous touch, whenever Pinocchio’s nose grows because he’s told a lie it looks like a tree branch. “GdTP” starts out pretty slow and doesn’t speed up for far too long — it’s the rare movie that might accurately be described as more imaginative than good — but the occasional bit of inspiration like the tree-branch proboscis encourages the viewer to hang on. It’s a nose job like no other.

Pinocchio, voiced by Gregory Mann, in "Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio." Netflix

★★½

GUILLERMO DEL TORO’S PINOCCHIO

Directed by Guillermo del Toro and Mark Gustafson. Written by del Toro, Patrick McHale, Matthew Robbins; based on Carlo Collodi’s “The Adventures of Pinochio.” Featuring the voices of Gregory Mann, David Bradley, Ewan McGregor, Christoph Waltz, Cate Blanchett. At Coolidge Corner, Kendall Square, Dedham Community; starts streaming on Netflix Dec. 9. 117 minutes. PG (dark thematic material, violence, peril, some rude humor, and brief smoking)

Advertisement





Mark Feeney can be reached at mark.feeney@globe.com.