Some serious star power in these 6 soon-to-launch series

“Wednesday” As in the Addams Family daughter, played by Jenna Ortega. She’s at sleep-away school trying to stop a killing spree, among other things. The show is from “Smallville” creators Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, Tim Burton directs half of the eight episodes, and the cast includes Gwendoline Christie, along with Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzman as Morticia and Gomez. (Netflix, Nov. 23)

“Welcome to Chippendales” The scripted true-crime story, from Robert Siegel of “Pam & Tommy,” is about the founding of the male strip club. Kumail Nanjiani stars as Somen “Steve” Banerjee, who eventually faces charges of arson, racketeering, and murder for hire. The supporting cast includes Murray Bartlett, Juliette Lewis, and Dan Stevens. (Nov. 22, Hulu)

What’s new between now and the end of the year? Here’s a selection of series premiering before we enter 2023.

“Willow” A Disney+ show that has nothing to do with “Star Wars” or Marvel? This is a series adaptation of the 1988 Ron Howard movie, which was about Willow Ufgood (Warwick Davis) and his quest to protect a baby from an evil queen. Davis returns as Willow, and he sets out on a different quest this time. (Disney+, Nov. 30)

“George & Tammy” In this six-episode miniseries, Michael Shannon and Jessica Chastain play country music legends George Jones and Tammy Wynette. The biopic also features Steve Zahn, Walton Goggins, and Kelly McCormack, and it’s based on the 2011 memoir by their daughter, Georgette Jones. (Showtime, Dec. 4)

“Kindred” An eight-episode adaptation of Octavia Butler’s popular 1979 novel, this one stars Mallori Johnson as an aspiring writer who finds herself leaping through time between the present day and a 19th-century pre-Civil War plantation that played a role in her family’s history. (Hulu, Dec. 13)

“1923″ Here’s another western series spun out of Taylor Sheridan’s “Yellowstone”-verse. This prequel to “Yellowstone” (and sequel to “1883″) will revolve around more generations of Duttons, as they undergo financial hardship. Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren star as patriarch and matriarch, and the cast includes Robert Patrick, Timothy Dalton, James Badge Dale, and Jerome Flynn. (Paramount+, Dec. 18)

